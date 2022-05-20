Saudi Arabia defense deals hit SR10bn in 2021: SAMI chairman​

Visitors attend Saudi Arabia's first World Defense Show (Getty)Short UrlUpdated 07 March 2022ZAID KHASHOGJIFAHAD ABOULJADAYELMarch 07, 202212:223831RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Military Industries acquired more than SR10 billion ($3.7 billion) in business and deals last year, and has already secured a further SR6 billion worth this year, according to company chairman Ahmed Al-Khateeb.While addressing the World Defense Show in Riyadh on March 7, Al-Khateeb noted that Saudi Arabia is now among the top five spenders in military, defense and security globally.Al-Khateeb, who is also the Kingdom’s minister for tourism, spoke of Vision 2030's goal to localize the defense sector by 50 percent before the set date of 2030.He noted that the country currently stands at 20 percent of localizing defense, and he aims to touch the 50 percent mark within the next eight years.According to Al-Khateeb, Saudi Arabia has all the resources, facilities, and capital to achieve its missions in the defense sector, and all that is required to fulfill it is a proper plan.He added that the tourism ministry is doing its part by creating a platform for partners to come and share their latest technology to improve security and defense.