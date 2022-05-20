What's new

Saudi Arabia defense deals hit SR10bn in 2021: SAMI chairman

D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
4,155
-9
1,366
Country
Israel
Location
Israel

Saudi Arabia defense deals hit SR10bn in 2021: SAMI chairman​

Saudi Arabia defense deals hit SR10bn in 2021: SAMI chairman

Visitors attend Saudi Arabia's first World Defense Show (Getty)
Short Url
arab.news

Saudi Arabia defense deals hit SR10bn in 2021: SAMI chairman

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Military Industries acquired more than SR10 billion ($3.7 billion) in business and deals last year, and has already secured a further SR6 billion worth this year, according to company chairman Ahmed Al-Khateeb. While addressing the World Defense Show in Riyadh on March 7...
arab.news arab.news
Updated 07 March 2022
ZAID KHASHOGJI
&
FAHAD ABOULJADAYEL
March 07, 202212:22
3831


RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Military Industries acquired more than SR10 billion ($3.7 billion) in business and deals last year, and has already secured a further SR6 billion worth this year, according to company chairman Ahmed Al-Khateeb.
While addressing the World Defense Show in Riyadh on March 7, Al-Khateeb noted that Saudi Arabia is now among the top five spenders in military, defense and security globally.

Al-Khateeb, who is also the Kingdom’s minister for tourism, spoke of Vision 2030's goal to localize the defense sector by 50 percent before the set date of 2030.
He noted that the country currently stands at 20 percent of localizing defense, and he aims to touch the 50 percent mark within the next eight years.
According to Al-Khateeb, Saudi Arabia has all the resources, facilities, and capital to achieve its missions in the defense sector, and all that is required to fulfill it is a proper plan.
He added that the tourism ministry is doing its part by creating a platform for partners to come and share their latest technology to improve security and defense.
www.arabnews.com

Saudi Arabia defense deals hit SR10bn in 2021: SAMI chairman

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Military Industries acquired more than SR10 billion ($3.7 billion) in business and deals last year, and has already secured a further SR6 billion worth this year, according to company chairman Ahmed Al-Khateeb. While addressing the World Defense Show in Riyadh on March 7...
www.arabnews.com www.arabnews.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
Saudi Arabian defense firm SAMI aims for $5 bln annual revenue by 2030
Replies
0
Views
133
dani191
D
D
Hanwha, Poongsan, LIG Nex1 clinch $989 mn Saudi defense deals
Replies
0
Views
180
dani191
D
The SC
A Middle Path for Saudi Arabia: How does the War in Ukraine Affect Saudi Foreign Policy?
Replies
1
Views
176
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
beijingwalker
Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, discusses cooperation with Chinese defense minister
Replies
3
Views
530
mazeto
M
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates
Saudi Arabia's 2021 budget records highest non-oil revenues ever
Replies
5
Views
431
Pak Nationalist
Pak Nationalist

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom