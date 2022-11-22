What's new

Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina 2-1 ending Argentina's 35 undefeated games run - One of the biggest underdog stories in modern World Cup history

Khan2727

Mashallah.

Saudi Arabia just defeated Argentina 2-1! Amazing performance and some amazing Saudi Arabian goals. Argentina were/are one of the top 3 favourites for this World Cup.

Argentina's undefeated run of 35 games in a row (!) just ended. If they had not lost against Saudi Arabia today, they would have broken the world record.

One of the greatest underdog stories in modern World Cup history.

Saudi Arabia made the entire Arab world proud.

Massive amount of Saudi Arabian fans at the stadium too.

What a win!

1669119357428.png


 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

Saudi Arabia played unbelievable football, I never expected them to play this well.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

Congrats SA... So happy. It must have been merit else it is not possible to defeat a team with 35 win streak.
Merit and institution promotes talent and quality.
 
Khan2727

What is even more extraordinary is that KSA lost their most important player in the midfield (Salman Al-Faraj) in the first half.

I honestly expected a KSA collapse. I mean they were playing freaking Argentina, one of the biggest favourites with Messi (one of the greatest players in history). An Argentina team that had not lost a single game in 35 games in a row.

KSA and Arab teams have a tendency to play with their feelings on their shirts. A bit of adversity or a personal mistake and they can have a tendency to collapse or blame each other.

Still, I doubt that they will advance from the group stages as Mexico and Poland (Lewandowski) are no pushovers but this result has already "made their World Cup" and will go down in history as one of the biggest upsets in modern World Cup history.

Anyway looks like KSA got a good coach for once who they have sticked with instead of firing coaches left and right. Consistency is important in football.
 

