Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina 2-1 ending Argentina's 35 undefeated games run - One of the biggest underdog stories in modern World Cup history

Mashallah.
Saudi Arabia just defeated Argentina 2-1! Amazing performance and some amazing Saudi Arabian goals. Argentina were/are one of the top 3 favourites for this World Cup.
Argentina's undefeated run of 35 games in a row (!) just ended. If they had not lost against Saudi Arabia today, they would have broken the world record.
One of the greatest underdog stories in modern World Cup history.
Saudi Arabia made the entire Arab world proud.
Massive amount of Saudi Arabian fans at the stadium too.
What a win!
Saudi Arabia just defeated Argentina 2-1! Amazing performance and some amazing Saudi Arabian goals. Argentina were/are one of the top 3 favourites for this World Cup.
Argentina's undefeated run of 35 games in a row (!) just ended. If they had not lost against Saudi Arabia today, they would have broken the world record.
One of the greatest underdog stories in modern World Cup history.
Saudi Arabia made the entire Arab world proud.
Massive amount of Saudi Arabian fans at the stadium too.
What a win!
Last edited: