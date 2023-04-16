Saudi Arabia: Crown Prince, launching four special economic zones

In a huge and pivotal step in the history of commercial supply chains for the Middle East region, His Highness the Saudi Crown Prince announces the launch of four special economic zones in the Kingdom that represent a new opening for investors from all over the world:
- Riyadh
- Jizan
-Ras Al-Khair
- King Abdullah Economic City


The four special economic zones will open new horizons for development, relying on the competitive advantages of each region to support vital and promising sectors, including logistics, industry, technology and other priority sectors for the Kingdom.

The new special economic zones are strategically located in Riyadh, Jazan, Ras Al-Khair, and King Abdullah Economic City, north of Jeddah.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman:
Special economic zones enjoy legislative systems and special regulations for economic activities that would make these zones among the most competitive in the world to attract the most important qualitative investments.

Special economic zones provide tremendous opportunities for developing the local economy, creating jobs, transferring technology, and localizing industries.

The four economic zones will open wide areas for the development of the Saudi business community, as the special economic zones integrate with the basic economy, and provide a fertile ground for achieving the goals of sectoral strategies that serve Saudi Vision 2030.

It will allow Saudi companies to benefit from the value added by the special economic zones at all levels of supply chains, and in various sectors.

Special economic zones constitute integrated logistical and industrial platforms, centered around the investor, to provide an exceptional investment experience.

The four economic zones consolidate the Kingdom's position as a transit gateway to the Middle East and Africa, and a link between the East and West markets.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman:
The Kingdom will be a global destination for investment.

A number of strategic initiatives will be announced later to make the Kingdom a vital hub that supports global supply chains.

Incentives offered to companies in the four economic zones announced by the Crown Prince:
- Competitive tax rates
- Exemptions for imports, production inputs, machinery and raw materials from customs duties
- 100% foreign ownership allowed.
- The ability to attract the best global human resources
The four special economic zones are the first phase of a long-term program aimed at attracting international companies, encouraging foreign direct investment, and promoting the growth of future qualitative sectors.
