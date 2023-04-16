Saudi Arabia: Crown Prince, launching four special economic zones

The Saudi Public Investment Fund is eyeing $3 trillion in assets by 2030​

In February 2022, PIF opened three new offices in London, New York and Hong Kong in line with its global expansion plans.The expansion of these offices is a part of the fund’s 2021-2025 strategy to grow its assets under management to $1.07 trillion by the end of 2025 while continuing to create new sectors, companies and jobs.PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said he had a detailed strategy to increase the fund’s assets between $2 trillion to $3 trillion by the end of this decade.“We want to reach $1 trillion by 2025. And we are now almost less than $700 billion. So we need close to $400 billion to reach this size of assets,” said Al-Rumayyan, during an interview given to the Thmanyah podcast.He added: “We have a complete plan from now till 2030 on how to reach a trillion and reach between $2 to $3 trillion, and His Highness Crown Prince is determined to reach it.”