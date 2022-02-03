What's new

Saudi Arabia conducts the first trial of 5G satellite communication and launches the wifi-6e technology

Saudi Arabia is conducting the first satellite communication experience in the Middle East and North Africa, and the Kingdom is considered the first in the world in the total frequency spectrum available for wifi technology, and it is expected to hold a new level of frequencies that will make it the first globally in the total frequency spectrum available for 5G networks.

Only 5G networks can compete with Wi-Fi 6 (optical fiber) technology..

The fourth generation of Wi-Fi is symbolized by N
The fifth generation stands for AC
The sixth generation stands for AX and has more powerful processors

For phones that support the sixth generation, the Note 10 series and above, and also the S10 for Samsung.. As for iPhone models 11 and above..

For wifi6e and a 6ghz network, from this year it seems that they are making connections that support this technology..

The last information is that the network frequency bandwidth is 40, 80 and 160 MHz for those who live in a crowded area, and this reminds us of the issue of suspending flights around airports in the US because for the 5g technology the wider the bandwidth, the less interference and interference and here comes the role of a technology called OFDMA in wifi6 with a band of 160 mhz, which solves the problem..
 
