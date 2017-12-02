Irfan Baloch said: Saudi Arabia calls upon citizens to 'boycott everything Turkish' following Erdogan's controversial statement







Saudi authorities called upon citizens to "boycott everything Turkish" following a statement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan where he accused some Gulf countries of pursuing policies that were destabilising the region,



“The boycott of everything Turkish, whether on the level of import, investment or tourism, is the responsibility of every Saudi — trader and consumer — in response to the continued hostility of the Turkish government against our leadership, our country and our citizens,” Saudi Arabia’s Chamber of Commerce head Ajlan Al Ajlan

Saudi Arabia calls upon citizens to 'boycott everything Turkish' following Erdogan's controversial statement Erdogan has reportedly accused some Gulf countries of pursuing policies that were causing destability in the region.

Why this reaction



Relations between Saudi Arabia and Turkey have been thorny especially since the brutal murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi that took place in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.



Erdogan has said the order to murder Khashoggi came from “the highest levels” of the Saudi government but has never directly blamed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is widely believed to be behind the gruesome murder.





why Erdogan said this now? who knows

why Saudis couldn't bear it? who knows







there is a dilemma for Innocent Pakistanis who cant take out the sectarian insect from their behind whenever talking Saudi or Iran.

on one side there is a Saudi family and its exported version of Islam that is present in Pakistan in the shape of Magnificat air conditioned mosques

and on the other side is the Ertuğrul Ghazi from Turkey and the new found love and roots with Turkey.

on one end one has to jump higher than the Saudi citizens and on the other is to keep the love and romance with Turkey.



both countries are NOT Shia or Influenced by Shia. both in their their own level and capacity are opposed to Iran. both wont shed even a single tear (might actually facilitate) if Israel or America invades Iran. so innocent Pakistanis who fantasize about being Saudi or Turks in their minds are now wondering what to do.



blaming Iran for all this will need a big doze of imagination. you cant escape my brothers. the lines are drawn. just fear the day when Saudis will demand you to sever your ties with Turkey for its leader talked unfavorably of the Saudi policies and conduct.



I am sorry my innocent Pakistani brothers for taking a dig at you

just want to give you a hint



the dilemma is not that

Iran is not blamed this time

Saudis are boycotting Turks

Turks have been ungracious to Saudis



the dilemma is that this development or anything similar will never open your eyes to the fact that your international conduct and your policies should never be driven by religion or sect or racism and the dictation of other "Brothers /friends".

Neither Saudis nor Turks hesitated even for a moment to form a foreign position and didnt care much about what will Ummah or Muslim country in question will think,



so make a public opinion and national stance purely on your own national interests. the challenge is for that, you need self respect and self confidence that trickles down from your leadership which is unfortunately lacking both in past and present leadership.



this passage is a commentary at the mundane thinking and toxic mentality of our people that is preventing us from becoming a self respecting and independent nation. please feel free to object and logically correct me.

"Seems like the Muslim world is going to implode as the fools are going to fight like cats and dogs instigated by clever Zion strategies. It's time Pakistan stepped forward and brought discipline to these fools in international relations.