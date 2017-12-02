What's new

Saudi Arabia calls upon citizens to 'boycott everything Turkish

Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

SENIOR MODERATOR
Apr 12, 2009
18,711
183
42,548
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Saudi Arabia calls upon citizens to 'boycott everything Turkish' following Erdogan's controversial statement



Saudi authorities called upon citizens to "boycott everything Turkish" following a statement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan where he accused some Gulf countries of pursuing policies that were destabilising the region, Gulf News reported on Saturday.

“The boycott of everything Turkish, whether on the level of import, investment or tourism, is the responsibility of every Saudi — trader and consumer — in response to the continued hostility of the Turkish government against our leadership, our country and our citizens,” Saudi Arabia’s Chamber of Commerce head Ajlan Al Ajlan said in a tweet
www.dawn.com

Saudi Arabia calls upon citizens to 'boycott everything Turkish' following Erdogan's controversial statement

Erdogan has reportedly accused some Gulf countries of pursuing policies that were causing destability in the region.
www.dawn.com

Why this reaction

Relations between Saudi Arabia and Turkey have been thorny especially since the brutal murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi that took place in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

Erdogan has said the order to murder Khashoggi came from “the highest levels” of the Saudi government but has never directly blamed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is widely believed to be behind the gruesome murder.


============

why Erdogan said this now? who knows
why Saudis couldn't bear it? who knows



there is a dilemma for Innocent Pakistanis who cant take out the sectarian insect from their behind whenever talking Saudi or Iran.
on one side there is a Saudi family and its exported version of Islam that is present in Pakistan in the shape of Magnificat air conditioned mosques
and on the other side is the Ertuğrul Ghazi from Turkey and the new found love and roots with Turkey.
on one end one has to jump higher than the Saudi citizens and on the other is to keep the love and romance with Turkey.

both countries are NOT Shia or Influenced by Shia. both in their their own level and capacity are opposed to Iran. both wont shed even a single tear (might actually facilitate) if Israel or America invades Iran. so innocent Pakistanis who fantasize about being Saudi or Turks in their minds are now wondering what to do.

blaming Iran for all this will need a big doze of imagination. you cant escape my brothers. the lines are drawn. just fear the day when Saudis will demand you to sever your ties with Turkey for its leader talked unfavorably of the Saudi policies and conduct.

I am sorry my innocent Pakistani brothers for taking a dig at you
just want to give you a hint

the dilemma is not that
Iran is not blamed this time
Saudis are boycotting Turks
Turks have been ungracious to Saudis

the dilemma is that this development or anything similar will never open your eyes to the fact that your international conduct and your policies should never be driven by religion or sect or racism and the dictation of other "Brothers /friends".
Neither Saudis nor Turks hesitated even for a moment to form a foreign position and didnt care much about what will Ummah or Muslim country in question will think,

so make a public opinion and national stance purely on your own national interests. the challenge is for that, you need self respect and self confidence that trickles down from your leadership which is unfortunately lacking both in past and present leadership.

this passage is a commentary at the mundane thinking and toxic mentality of our people that is preventing us from becoming a self respecting and independent nation. please feel free to object and logically correct me.
we may not be the best democracy by western standards but we dont do things to the dissident voices like Saudis, Iranians and Turks do.
 
Ace of Spades

Ace of Spades

FULL MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
1,332
30
3,436
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Irfan Baloch said:
Saudi Arabia calls upon citizens to 'boycott everything Turkish' following Erdogan's controversial statement



Saudi authorities called upon citizens to "boycott everything Turkish" following a statement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan where he accused some Gulf countries of pursuing policies that were destabilising the region, Gulf News reported on Saturday.

“The boycott of everything Turkish, whether on the level of import, investment or tourism, is the responsibility of every Saudi — trader and consumer — in response to the continued hostility of the Turkish government against our leadership, our country and our citizens,” Saudi Arabia’s Chamber of Commerce head Ajlan Al Ajlan said in a tweet
www.dawn.com

Saudi Arabia calls upon citizens to 'boycott everything Turkish' following Erdogan's controversial statement

Erdogan has reportedly accused some Gulf countries of pursuing policies that were causing destability in the region.
www.dawn.com

Why this reaction

Relations between Saudi Arabia and Turkey have been thorny especially since the brutal murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi that took place in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

Erdogan has said the order to murder Khashoggi came from “the highest levels” of the Saudi government but has never directly blamed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is widely believed to be behind the gruesome murder.


============

why Erdogan said this now? who knows
why Saudis couldn't bear it? who knows



there is a dilemma for Innocent Pakistanis who cant take out the sectarian insect from their behind whenever talking Saudi or Iran.
on one side there is a Saudi family and its exported version of Islam that is present in Pakistan in the shape of Magnificat air conditioned mosques
and on the other side is the Ertuğrul Ghazi from Turkey and the new found love and roots with Turkey.
on one end one has to jump higher than the Saudi citizens and on the other is to keep the love and romance with Turkey.

both countries are NOT Shia or Influenced by Shia. both in their their own level and capacity are opposed to Iran. both wont shed even a single tear (might actually facilitate) if Israel or America invades Iran. so innocent Pakistanis who fantasize about being Saudi or Turks in their minds are now wondering what to do.

blaming Iran for all this will need a big doze of imagination. you cant escape my brothers. the lines are drawn. just fear the day when Saudis will demand you to sever your ties with Turkey for its leader talked unfavorably of the Saudi policies and conduct.

I am sorry my innocent Pakistani brothers for taking a dig at you
just want to give you a hint

the dilemma is not that
Iran is not blamed this time
Saudis are boycotting Turks
Turks have been ungracious to Saudis

the dilemma is that this development or anything similar will never open your eyes to the fact that your international conduct and your policies should never be driven by religion or sect or racism and the dictation of other "Brothers /friends".
Neither Saudis nor Turks hesitated even for a moment to form a foreign position and didnt care much about what will Ummah or Muslim country in question will think,

so make a public opinion and national stance purely on your own national interests. the challenge is for that, you need self respect and self confidence that trickles down from your leadership which is unfortunately lacking both in past and present leadership.

this passage is a commentary at the mundane thinking and toxic mentality of our people that is preventing us from becoming a self respecting and independent nation. please feel free to object and logically correct me.
we may not be the best democracy by western standards but we dont do things to the dissident voices like Saudis, Iranians and Turks do.
Click to expand...
Eventually it will come down to Pakistan's interests. India, US, and F35 deals, petro dollar, security and financial interests of Gulf. For Pakistan it's Kashmir, Afghanistan, CPEC, China, central Asia. And at large Turkey, Iran with connectivity. Emotions have no place in realpolitik.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
8,696
1
10,091
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Irfan Baloch said:
Saudi Arabia calls upon citizens to 'boycott everything Turkish' following Erdogan's controversial statement



Saudi authorities called upon citizens to "boycott everything Turkish" following a statement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan where he accused some Gulf countries of pursuing policies that were destabilising the region, Gulf News reported on Saturday.

“The boycott of everything Turkish, whether on the level of import, investment or tourism, is the responsibility of every Saudi — trader and consumer — in response to the continued hostility of the Turkish government against our leadership, our country and our citizens,” Saudi Arabia’s Chamber of Commerce head Ajlan Al Ajlan said in a tweet
www.dawn.com

Saudi Arabia calls upon citizens to 'boycott everything Turkish' following Erdogan's controversial statement

Erdogan has reportedly accused some Gulf countries of pursuing policies that were causing destability in the region.
www.dawn.com

Why this reaction

Relations between Saudi Arabia and Turkey have been thorny especially since the brutal murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi that took place in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

Erdogan has said the order to murder Khashoggi came from “the highest levels” of the Saudi government but has never directly blamed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is widely believed to be behind the gruesome murder.


============

why Erdogan said this now? who knows
why Saudis couldn't bear it? who knows



there is a dilemma for Innocent Pakistanis who cant take out the sectarian insect from their behind whenever talking Saudi or Iran.
on one side there is a Saudi family and its exported version of Islam that is present in Pakistan in the shape of Magnificat air conditioned mosques
and on the other side is the Ertuğrul Ghazi from Turkey and the new found love and roots with Turkey.
on one end one has to jump higher than the Saudi citizens and on the other is to keep the love and romance with Turkey.

both countries are NOT Shia or Influenced by Shia. both in their their own level and capacity are opposed to Iran. both wont shed even a single tear (might actually facilitate) if Israel or America invades Iran. so innocent Pakistanis who fantasize about being Saudi or Turks in their minds are now wondering what to do.

blaming Iran for all this will need a big doze of imagination. you cant escape my brothers. the lines are drawn. just fear the day when Saudis will demand you to sever your ties with Turkey for its leader talked unfavorably of the Saudi policies and conduct.

I am sorry my innocent Pakistani brothers for taking a dig at you
just want to give you a hint

the dilemma is not that
Iran is not blamed this time
Saudis are boycotting Turks
Turks have been ungracious to Saudis

the dilemma is that this development or anything similar will never open your eyes to the fact that your international conduct and your policies should never be driven by religion or sect or racism and the dictation of other "Brothers /friends".
Neither Saudis nor Turks hesitated even for a moment to form a foreign position and didnt care much about what will Ummah or Muslim country in question will think,

so make a public opinion and national stance purely on your own national interests. the challenge is for that, you need self respect and self confidence that trickles down from your leadership which is unfortunately lacking both in past and present leadership.

this passage is a commentary at the mundane thinking and toxic mentality of our people that is preventing us from becoming a self respecting and independent nation. please feel free to object and logically correct me.
we may not be the best democracy by western standards but we dont do things to the dissident voices like Saudis, Iranians and Turks do.
Click to expand...

:rofl: :rofl: "
on one side there is a Saudi family and its exported version of Islam that is present in Pakistan in the shape of Magnificat air conditioned mosques
and on the other side is the Ertuğrul Ghazi from Turkey and the new found love and roots with Turkey.
on one end one has to jump higher than the Saudi citizens and on the other is to keep the love and romance with Turkey. ":rofl::rofl:

Seems like the Muslim world is going to implode as the fools are going to fight like cats and dogs instigated by clever Zion strategies. It's time Pakistan stepped forward and brought discipline to these fools in international relations.
 
HttpError

HttpError

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2014
2,992
-10
4,948
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
khansaheeb said:
:rofl: :rofl: "
on one side there is a Saudi family and its exported version of Islam that is present in Pakistan in the shape of Magnificat air conditioned mosques
and on the other side is the Ertuğrul Ghazi from Turkey and the new found love and roots with Turkey.
on one end one has to jump higher than the Saudi citizens and on the other is to keep the love and romance with Turkey. ":rofl::rofl:

Seems like the Muslim world is going to implode as the fools are going to fight like cats and dogs instigated by clever Zion strategies. It's time Pakistan stepped forward and brought discipline to these fools in international relations.
Click to expand...
We could have averted this dilemma only if we were "Pakistanis", nothing more and nothing less.
 
RoadRunner401

RoadRunner401

SENIOR MEMBER
May 28, 2015
2,923
0
2,896
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Somewhere In Pakistan Mullahs are getting text messages for next Friday sermon where all Turkish Goods are going to be forbidden and decleared Haram and in exchange straight ticket to heaven for person who follows orders plus his family as per Dis Pater, Orcus, Pluto. Hades A.K.A Hazarat M.B.S :rofl::rofl:
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
8,696
1
10,091
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
RoadRunner401 said:
Somewhere In Pakistan Mullahs are getting text messages for next Friday sermon where all Turkish Goods are going to be forbidden and decleared Haram and in exchange straight ticket to heaven for person who follows orders plus his family as per Dis Pater, Orcus, Pluto. Hades A.K.A Hazarat M.B.S :rofl::rofl:
Click to expand...
Fatwa on watching too Ertugrul but watching Israeli channels allowed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Falcon29 Iraqi Hezbollah spokesman calls for 'jihad operations' against Saudi Arabia Middle East & Africa 20
J ‘No one is listening’: Pakistani mothers jailed in Saudi Arabia call for help Social & Current Events 2
Jyotish Bernie Sanders calls Saudi Arabia's rulers 'murderous thugs' and MBS a 'billionaire dictator' Middle East & Africa 8
hunter_hunted Domestic worker abused in Saudi Arabia releases 'call-for-help' video Central & South Asia 2
The SC Saudi Arabia Reiterates Call for Firm Int’l Stance against Houthis Middle East & Africa 0
Jyotish Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt call on Qatar to stop funding terror groups Middle East & Africa 9
Jyotish Libya's grand mufti calls for Hajj and Umrah boycott against Saudi Arabia to protest massacres Middle East & Africa 6
The SC Saudi Arabia Calls for Subjecting Israeli Nuclear Facilities to IAEA Rules Middle East & Africa 27
The SC Saudi Arabia calls off Aramco IPO and disbands advisers Arab Defence Forum 17
BHarwana EU resolution calls for arms embargo against Saudi Arabia, accuses it of war crimes Middle East & Africa 9

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top