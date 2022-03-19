What's new

Saudi Arabia calls upcoming Blinken visit fake news

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
8,065
-9
13,289
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

Saudi Arabia calls upcoming Blinken visit fake news​

The kingdom has dismissed reports that Washington’s top diplomat would soon visit Riyadh
623561c985f54034414b7e19.jpg

FILE PHOTO: A Saudi national flag flies in a city square in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia. © Getty Images / Bloomberg / Tasneem Alsultan
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will not be making a trip to Saudi Arabia in the “near future,” the country’s foreign ministry said, formally denying a recent report citing a local official.
In a missive carried by the Saudi Press Agency on Saturday, the FM “denied reports circulated in the media and attributed to an official source in the ministry regarding a visit to be made by the U.S Secretary of State to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the near future,” adding that the ministry “did not issue any statement in this regard.”
The report in question originated at Reuters, which cited “an official from the Kingdom's foreign ministry” claiming Riyadh and Washington were planning a visit to “strengthen ongoing ‘positive discussions.” Earlier this week, Axios reported much the same after speaking to five US, Israeli and Palestinian sources.

Joe Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki did note that senior US officials visited the kingdom last month to “discuss a range of issues including the war in Yemen” as well as “energy security,” but the White House declined to confirm the administration’s upcoming schedule.
Saudi Arabia’s official denial follows a recent visit by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who also went to Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to discuss energy issues with local royals and attempted to persuade them to boost oil output. The PM reportedly failed to achieve that goal, however, despite efforts by Britain and a series of Western allies to reduce dependence on Russian energy.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
8,065
-9
13,289
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Blinken the foreign minister of USA is begging for attention by announcing something that doesn't exist. It is the way Americans turn into beggars as it seems.

All in all, it couldn't get more pathetic than this, the current state of affairs of USA along with this story truly embarrasses me let alone Americans. @Hamartia Antidote @F-22Raptor @Kashmiri Rebel .
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Saudi Arabia Invites China’s Xi to Visit Kingdom Amid Strained U.S. Relations
2
Replies
24
Views
681
Goritoes
Goritoes
khansaheeb
Report: Jewish-American group visits Saudi Arabia to advance Israeli normalization
Replies
0
Views
183
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
dBSPL
Turkish president visit Saudi Arabia next February
Replies
10
Views
535
The SC
The SC
The SC
Saudi Arabia confirms holding company to develop nuclear facilities, atomic industry
Replies
0
Views
193
The SC
The SC
The SC
HRH Crown Receives President of Republic of Korea Upon his Arrival in Riyadh
Replies
4
Views
400
Titanium100
Titanium100

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom