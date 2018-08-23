/ Register

  • Thursday, August 23, 2018

Saudi Arabia calls off Aramco IPO and disbands advisers

Discussion in 'Arab Defence Forum' started by The SC, Aug 23, 2018 at 2:31 AM.

  1. Aug 23, 2018 at 2:31 AM #1
    The SC

    The SC ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,827
    Joined:
    Feb 13, 2012
    Ratings:
    +16 / 15,110 / -0
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
    Saudi Arabia calls off Aramco IPO and disbands advisers, Reuters reports

    Saudi Arabia has scrapped its plans to list shares of state-owned energy giant Aramco on stock exchanges, Reuters reports.

    However, the kingdom's powerful crown prince still wants to take Aramco public at some point in the future, sources familiar with the process told CNBC's David Faber. The IPO is now less urgent because oil prices have rebounded above $70 a barrel, relieving pressure on Saudi finances, the sources said.

    The initial public offering was poised to be the largest ever and was at the center of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitious plan to overhaul the Saudi economy. The Saudis had hoped to attract a $2 trillion valuation for Aramco, the world's largest oil company, though some outside analysts have pegged its value at half that amount.

    Doubt has been swirling around the IPO for months as the kingdom deferred making decisions on key parts of the stock market debut, including where to list shares overseas. Skepticism only grew deeper earlier this year when sources familiar with the process said Aramco would first list on its domestic exchange, the Tadawul, and put off an international listing.

    Now, the kingdom will no longer seek to publicly list shares at home or abroad and Saudi Aramco has dismissed advisers working on the deal, several sources told Reuters. One source said the decision to cancel the IPO had been made "some time ago."


    Aramco is now focusing on acquiring a stake in Saudi Basic Industries, or SABIC, a domestic petrochemical company, source told CNBC. That in part explains why advisers on the Aramco deal have been sidelined, the sources said.

    Saudi Aramco declined to comment.

    If Saudi Aramco confirms the report, it would mark the end of more than 2½ years of intense market speculation, competition among exchanges and jockeying among banks for a role in the lucrative offering.

    Crown Prince Mohammed first made the plans public in January 2016, when he was still the kingdom's deputy crown prince.

    The plan emerged during the depths of a crushing oil price downturn that sent crude futures from more than $100 a barrel to less than $30. The rout pushed Saudi Arabia's budget into a deficit and ultimately forced the kingdom to coordinate production cuts among about two dozen oil-producing nations.

    Saudi Arabia hoped to raise about $100 billion by offering the public the opportunity to own a small portion of Aramco. The kingdom planned to use the funds to expand its sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, and underwrite the crown prince's Vision 2030, a blueprint to diversify the nation's economy.

    Stock exchanges in New York, London and Hong Kong emerged as leading contenders to list Aramco shares. The crown prince reportedly favored listing on the New York Stock Exchange, but market watchers questioned whether Aramco, known for its secrecy, could meet the NYSE's stringent transparency standards.

    Amin Nasser, CEO of Aramco, told CNBC earlier this year that his company was prepared for a public offering in the second half of 2018, but was waiting for the government to choose an exchange. Indecision over the listing venue snarled the process, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this year.

    Aramco in July confirmed media reports that it had entered talks with the Public Investment Fund, to acquire a "strategic stake" in SABIC, the Saudi petrochemical company. The fund has a 70 percent stake in SABIC.

    Aramco said the move would be consistent with Aramco's strategy of diversifying into high value businesses, including refining crude oil into fuels and processing byproducts into petrochemicals like plastics. Aramco currently focuses on producing crude oil from that nation's vast reserves.

    The deal would also allow the Public Investment Fund to generate cash from its investment in SABIC.


    https://www.cnbc.com/2018/08/22/sau...po-and-disbands-advisers-reuters-reports.html
     
  2. Aug 23, 2018 at 2:49 AM #2
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,666
    Joined:
    Oct 15, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,282 / -2
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
    If they do IPO Saudi Arabia's oil would be owned by foreign investors and they don't want that.
     
  3. Aug 23, 2018 at 2:55 AM #3
    That Guy

    That Guy PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Messages:
    9,672
    Joined:
    Mar 29, 2013
    Ratings:
    +30 / 11,025 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    As always, your opinion is factually incorrect.

    The Saudis were only offering a few percent, not the entire company.
     
  4. Aug 23, 2018 at 3:28 AM #4
    The SC

    The SC ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,827
    Joined:
    Feb 13, 2012
    Ratings:
    +16 / 15,110 / -0
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
    5% to be exact.. and this is just a posponing of the offer..it might be for a long time though..
     
  5. Aug 23, 2018 at 3:44 AM #5
    FalconStar

    FalconStar FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    286
    Joined:
    Jun 24, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 566 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    That 5% would have been worth a $100 Billion.
    To list on a stock exchange like London or New York you have to make almost everything about the company public,
    which would have exposed the inner workings of the company. This could have eventually damaged the reputation of the company as I'm sure KSA didn't run the company very stringently, which would have lead to devaluation in company stock if listed and damaged the Saudi brand.
    Also whenever KSA would have been in trouble like their recent spat with Canada would have lead to a sharp decline in stock price.
    This company is backbone of Saudi economy and all this scrutiny of company finances and fluctuating stock price would have turned into a National security threat to the Saudi State.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 3 (Users: 0, Guests: 3)