Saudi Arabia Bulldozes Over Its Heritage



For centuries the Kaaba, the black cube in the center of Mecca, Saudi Arabia that is Islam's holiest point, has been encircled by arched porticos erected some three centuries ago by the Ottomans, above dozens of carved marble columns dating back to the 8th century. But earlier this month, any vestiges of the portico and columns were reduced to rubble, cleared to make way for the Saudi government's expansion of Mecca's Grand Mosque.The $21 billion project, launched in 2011, is designed to meet the challenges of accommodating the millions of pilgrims who visit Mecca and Medina every year. Around 2 million currently visit during Hajj alone, the annual pilgrimage that happens during the last month of the Islamic calendar. But activists charge that the recent destructions are part of a much wider government campaign to rub out historical and religious sites across the Kingdom.Over the last few years, mosques and key sites dating from the time of Muhammad have been knocked down or destroyed, as have Ottoman-era mansions, ancient wells and stone bridges. Over 98% of the Kingdom's historical and religious sites have been destroyed since 1985, estimates the Islamic Heritage Research Foundation in London. "It's as if they wanted to wipe out history," says Ali Al-Ahmed, of the Institute for Gulf Affairs in Washington, D.C.