MGI is publishing this report on Saudi Arabia at a time of change in the Kingdom. After a surge in prosperity over the past decade, the economy is at a transition point. We see a real opportunity for the Kingdom to inject new dynamism into the economy through a productivity- and investment-led transformation that could help ensure future growth, employment, and prosperity for all Saudis.An oil price boom from 2003 to 2013 fueled rising prosperity in Saudi Arabia, which becamethe world’s 19th-largest economy. GDP doubled, household income rose by 75 percent, and1.7 million jobs were created for Saudis, including for a growing number of Saudi women. Thegovernment invested heavily in education, health, and infrastructure and built up reservesamounting to almost 100 percent of GDP in 2014.The Kingdom can no longer grow based on oil revenue and public spending, in the face ofa changing global energy market and a demographic transition that will lead to a bulge inthe number of working-age Saudis by 2030. Current labor participation is 41 percent, andproductivity growth of 0.8 percent from 2003 to 2013 lagged behind that of many emergingeconomies. Foreign workers on temporary contracts who are paid considerably less than Saudi nationals today constitute more than half the labor force.We have developed a model that integrates Saudi Arabia’s economic, labor market, and fiscalperspectives. It shows that even if the Kingdom introduces reactive policy changes such as abudget freeze or immigration curbs in the face of these challenging conditions, unemploymentwill rise rapidly, household income will fall, and the fiscal position of the national government will deteriorate sharply.However, a productivity-led transformation of the economy could enable Saudi Arabia to againdouble its GDP and create as many as six million new Saudi jobs by 2030. We estimate thiswould require about $4 trillion in investment. Eight sectors—mining and metals, petrochemicals, manufacturing, retail and wholesale trade, tourism and hospitality, health care, finance, and construction—have the potential to generate more than 60 percent of this growth opportunity.To enable this transformation, Saudi Arabia will need to accelerate the shift from its currentgovernment-led economic model to a more market-based approach. In the labor market,greater workforce participation by Saudi men and women is essentia lto achieve higherhousehold income. The proportion and number of foreign workers may decline but they wouldlikely benefit from higher wages and better conditions. Faster productivity growth requiresbetter business regulation and more openness to competition, trade, and investment. Improved efficiency of spending and new revenue sources, possibly including taxes and higher domestic energy prices, can help ensure fiscal sustainability.All stakeholders, including the private sector, foreign investors, and households, will need to beinvolved in this transformation. The state will have to embrace a new delivery philosophy whilebusinesses adapt to a more competitive environment and the individual Saudi citizen takes more personal accountability. The transition will be challenging, but the new era of economic growth and employment it could usher in would be more sustainable than the oil booms of the past.EXECUTIVE SUMMARY...THE $4 TRILLION INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITYThese outcomes are not a foregone conclusion. There is another path. In the next 15 yearsto 2030, Saudi Arabia could potentially double its GDP again, increase real Saudi householdincome by about 60 percent and create as many as six million new Saudi jobs. The GDPincrease amounts to about $800 billion, the equivalent of adding Turkey’s economy today,or three Finlands. Unemployment would decline to about 7 percent (Exhibit E4).In this report we have projected outcomes for Saudi households. The size and nature of the foreign workforce in Saudi Arabia is highly changeable, and most of these non-Saudi workers do not permanently settle in the Kingdom. Projecting gains in their living standards and incomeis therefore challenging and subject to specific policy implementation. However, foreignerswill benefit—as Saudis will—from changes that will make the entire workforce moreproductive, thus raising wages and improving working conditions.This transformation would wean Saudi Arabia off its heavy dependence on oil: under thisscenario, non-oil revenue could increase from 10 percent of total government revenueto 70 percent. The change could also fundamentally alter the dominant role of the publicsector in society, with wages from private-sector employment rising from 19 percent of totalhousehold income to 58 percent.Achieving such growth would require an acceleration of productivity growth combined witha continued high rate of investment. Together, these would drive a very robust expansionof the non-oil private sector. We estimate the investment needs at about $4 trillion. This isabout three times the size of the investment made in the Saudi economy during the 2003–13oil boom, which in itself was three times the investment of the previous decade. Much of itwould come from non-government sources including both Saudi and foreign investors.While the non-oil private sector is relatively small in Saudi Arabia, it has potential todrive much of the growth.Already during the 2003–13 period, the non-oil private sector outperformed the economy as a whole, albeit starting from a low base. It grew at about 10 percent annually, much faster than the overall 6 percent GDP growth rate. Growth was broadly based, with consumption-based sectors such as transport, communications, retail and wholesale trade, and business services growing the fastest. The non-oil private sector’s productivity growth was also more rapid than the rest of the economy, with an average of 2.5 percent per year. Sectors such as manufacturing were among the brightest spots.Between now and 2030, there are opportunities throughout the economy to superchargethis non-oil growth. In this report, we highlight eight sectors that analysis suggests havesome of the biggest potential, and could contribute more than 60 percent of the overallgrowth needed to double GDP by 2030. They are mining and metals, petrochemicals,manufacturing, retail and wholesale trade, tourism and hospitality, health care, finance,and construction.