Saudi Arabia bars men from marrying women from Pakistan, Bangladesh and two other nations: Report

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has prohibited its men from marrying women from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Chad and Myanmar, Dawn reported citing a report in Saudi media. According to unofficial figures, there are about 500,000 women from these four countries currently residing in the kingdom.

Saudi men wishing to marry foreigners now face tougher regulations, says a report in Makkah daily quoting Makkah Police Director Major General Assaf Al-Qurashi. The move is aimed at discouraging Saudi men from marrying foreigners and additional formalities have been placed before issuing permission for marriage with foreigners, the Dawn reported.

Those wanting to marry foreign women should first obtain the consent of the government and submit marriage applications through official channels, Qurashi was quoted as saying. Qurashi said divorced men would not be allowed to apply within six months of their divorce.

The official said applicants should be over 25 and attach identification documents signed by the local district mayor as well as all other identity papers, including a copy of his family card. "If the applicant is already married, he should attach a report from a hospital proving that his wife is either disabled, suffering from a chronic disease or is sterile," he said.

Lol , ok ?


So now we are just going to discriminate now ? :sarcastic: :sarcastic::sarcastic:
 
The news should be seen in the proper context.


The step has been taken to discourage female human trafficking.

India is obviously not in the list and no one should question that if you have seen Indian women.
 
This is great news, man. It'll give Republic's Arnab WhatsHisFace some content to focus on.

Surprisingly, just like FATF - these are the only media outlets covering this piece of News.

Google.jpg

Not that we give a sh!t..., but i'd be nice if the Country that's making these rule changes could actually post this piece of information/news on their own respective Media Outlets.

Nothing personal - but its a bit hard to take the word of outlets like ANI when they're backed by Srivastava Group...

