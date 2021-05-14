What's new

Saudi Arabia bans foreigners from hajj over Covid concerns

www.theguardian.com

Saudi Arabia bans foreigners from hajj over Covid concerns

Annual pilgrimage will be restricted to 60,000 vaccinated adults from within the kingdom
www.theguardian.com

Saudi Arabia has announced that this year’s hajj pilgrimage will be limited to 60,000 vaccinated people from within the kingdom because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The kingdom ran a reduced pilgrimage last year, but still allowed a small number of people to take part in the annual event.



A statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency on Saturday quoted the hajj and umrah ministry as saying this year’s hajj, which begins in mid-July, would be also limited to vaccinated people aged 18 to 65.

The hajj, a physically demanding and often costly pilgrimage that draws faithful Muslims from around the world, would normally draw as many as 2 million people. All able-bodied Muslims are required to perform it at least once in their lifetimes, and it is seen as a chance to wipe clean past sins and encourage greater humility and unity.
 
