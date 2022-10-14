What's new

Saudi Arabia assures of investing in Bangladesh's shipping sector

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,693
-6
13,329
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2022


Saudi Arabia assures of investing in Bangladesh's shipping sector​

BANGLADESH

TBS Report
14 October, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 14 October, 2022, 10:41 am

bangladesh_saudi_arabia_flags.jpg

During a bilateral meeting between the shipping ministry and the transport ministry of Saudi Arabia, the latter assured of investing in Bangladesh's shipping sector.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser held a meeting on mutual assistance in the shipping sector of Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia's investment in the sector on Thursday (13 October), said a press release.

The Saudi transport minister said any good news from Bangladesh is a joy for Saudi Arabia.

Terming the relations that have existed between the two countries for five decades, appreciable, he expressed his interest in taking the relationship to a unique level by increasing trade and investment.

During the meeting, Khalid sought Saudi Arabia's investment in Patenga container terminal in Chattogram port, Payra Sea Port and other sectors.

Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan and Ambassador of Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwari were present.

www.tbsnews.net

Saudi Arabia assures of investing in Bangladesh's shipping sector

During a bilateral meeting between the shipping ministry and the transport ministry of Saudi Arabia, the latter assured of investing in Bangladesh's shipping sector. State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Engineer Saleh bin Nasser...
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
Political stability, good incentives attract Saudi companies to invest in Bangladesh: Saudi Envoy
Replies
1
Views
160
mb444
mb444
B
PM invites Saudi Crown Prince Salman to visit Bangladesh
Replies
7
Views
348
BananaRepublicUK
B
B
Bangladesh allocates 300 acres of land for Saudi companies in EPZ
Replies
9
Views
310
bluesky
B
B
Saudi Arabian companies to invest $10b in Bangladesh
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
Bengal71
Bengal71
B
Saudi Arabia keen on investing $10b in 15 Bangladesh projects
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
2K
annesJGAli
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom