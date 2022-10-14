Saudi Arabia assures of investing in Bangladesh's shipping sector​

OCTOBER 14, 202214 October, 2022, 10:35 amLast modified: 14 October, 2022, 10:41 amState Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser held a meeting on mutual assistance in the shipping sector of Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia's investment in the sector on Thursday (13 October), said a press release.The Saudi transport minister said any good news from Bangladesh is a joy for Saudi Arabia.Terming the relations that have existed between the two countries for five decades, appreciable, he expressed his interest in taking the relationship to a unique level by increasing trade and investment.During the meeting, Khalid sought Saudi Arabia's investment in Patenga container terminal in Chattogram port, Payra Sea Port and other sectors.Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan and Ambassador of Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwari were present.