Saudi Arabia asks citizens in Ukraine to contact embassy, arrange immediate departure​

HAIDER said: Seems Chinese planning for Taiwan, in the meantime massive US build-up in Taiwan / South China sea. Some analyst predicts Taiwan and Ukraine strike will come at the same time...

No. If Taiwan does not declare independence, the PRC will not use force.The PRC is confident of a peaceful settlement of the Taiwan issue and the acceptance of a complete Taiwan.Taiwan's GDP in 2021 was 785 billion US dollars.