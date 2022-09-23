What's new

Saudi Arabia: As the first Arab Muslim... Sending a Saudi Female astronaut into space 2023

1663894508045.png


Today, the Saudi Space Authority launched the Kingdom's Program for Astronauts, which aims to qualify experienced Saudi cadres to undertake long and short-term space flights, participate in scientific experiments, international research and future space-related missions, take advantage of the promising opportunities offered by the space sector and its industries globally, and contribute to research that aims to In the interest of serving humanity in a number of priority areas such as health, sustainability and space technology.

The Kingdom’s program for astronauts - which comes as an integrated package under the umbrella of Vision 2030 - includes sending Saudi astronauts to space on missions to serve humanity, as the first flights will be launched in the year 2023, and it will include the first Saudi female and female astronaut crew, thus marking an important historical event for the Kingdom. By sending the first Saudi woman into space.

Manned spaceflight is a measure of countries' global superiority and competitiveness in many areas such as technological and engineering progress, scientific research and innovation.

It is worth noting that the Kingdom intends to launch the National Space Strategy in the coming months, which will provide a detailed presentation of all Saudi space programs and their goals that contribute to serving humanity.

Axiom Space said it is preparing a Saudi mission to the International Space Station next year. The mission will launch aboard a SpaceX capsule, which includes a woman who will be the first Arab female astronaut.


