Saudi Arabia approves use of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health on Thursday announced the emergency use of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total number of approved vaccines to six, local media reported.The vaccines approved in the Kingdom include Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Sinovac.Those who want to get inoculated with Sinopharm must apply through Sehhaty app to book an appointment for the vaccine. Saudi citizens are required to attach their national ID, while expatriate residents need to attach their resident (Iqama) ID in form of a pdf.