Saudi Arabia approves loan worth 901m riyal at 2% interest rate for 25 years. The right way to raise funding and build national assets instead of IPPs

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: S Arabia approves 901m riyal funding
Tahir Amin 10 Jun 2021
ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has approved a funding of 901 million Saudi riyal for the construction of Mohmand Hydropower Dam, says the Economic Affairs Ministry. According to an official statement issued by the ministry, Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki met the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan Wednesday.
The Saudi ambassador briefed the minister for economic affairs on the recent successful visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia.
According to the ministry, the Saudi envoy shared that funding of 901 million Saudi riyal was approved for the construction of Mohmand Dam from the Saudi Development Fund.
The funding is for 25 years and an interest rate of two percent will be charged on it, said the envoy of Saudi Arabia.
Omar Ayub assured the Saudi envoy of the expeditious utilisation of funds, so that the construction of the project could be completed.
The government is currently focused on improving renewable energy sources for the generation of power in the country, said the minister.
Anyone can clearly see the difference in this model instead of IPP model, with extreme rate of returns and capacity payments. Owned by wapda like tarbella and mangla serving generations to come with cheap electricity no capacity payments, and even if we include loan repayment and interest will be less than RLNG or Coal production cost.
Just like we just raised $500m green bond for diamer basha dam.
Tahir Amin 10 Jun 2021
