Saudi Arabia announces the establishment of an air warfare center

The Air Warfare Center is an air operations center that combines three components of the strategic radar system - the air defense system - the air force system
 
The center is not only for training, but for managing air battles on a large scale, guiding large numbers of aircraft of various types, and coordinating air operations among them.
 
His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, laid the foundation stone for the project to establish an air war center, during his visit today to King Abdulaziz Air Base in the eastern sector.

His Highness the Crown Prince reviewed an introductory film about the Air War Center, and the advanced capacity it provides to train aircrew, technical and support, in a reality similar to modern warfare, and what the center will contribute to in terms of developing and updating combat plans against potential threats, developing and evaluating the capabilities of the Air Force, and standardizing concepts. Combat doctrines, testing and evaluation of systems and weapons and their effectiveness and impact.

The Air War Center will support the combat readiness of the Air Force, and carry out joint and mixed exercises with many brotherly and friendly countries, in addition to training in an advanced electronic warfare environment, to use and evaluate effective combat tactics and methods, by enabling the Air Force specialists to read the results in A reality similar to the reality of real battles.

The air war center consists of the center’s headquarters building, which includes a main gate to the center with security requirements, hangars for aircraft maintenance, technical staff offices, ground equipment warehouse, service facilities, sun umbrellas for 24 aircraft, a parking lot for aircraft, side lanes, and an electronic war zone.







Establishing an air war center along the lines of the American model requires a squadron (aggressor). hopefully to benefit from the F-5 to play this role, knowing that the US Department of Defense itself wants to purchase 22 used P-5s for the US Navy for training operations..



 
