Saudi Arabia announces its intention to manufacture helicopters and put them on the market within 3 years

Saudi Arabia announced yesterday its intention to develop and manufacture helicopters locally, after signing a number of memoranda of understanding with German companies. The Kingdom’s government, through the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, is working to form a joint engineering team working at the city’s headquarters in Riyadh to carry out the joint design, development and manufacture of aircraft, after “Science and Technology” signed a memorandum of understanding with the German “MK” helicopter company. Prince Dr. Turki bin Saud bin Muhammad Al Saud, Vice President of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, said that the helicopters will be manufactured locally, and they will be in the category of city aircraft, with a payload of between 3 and 6 passengers, indicating that they are expected to enter commercial markets within 3 years. years.Prince Dr. Turki expected that the demand for these aircraft will be large, pointing out that the production of aircraft in commercial quantities will be subject to market standards, pointing out that the first phase of the agreement signed with the German company includes the development and manufacture of this type of aircraft.Yesterday, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology signed five memoranda of understanding aimed at achieving technical cooperation and joint manufacturing between King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology and a number of German institutions that include companies and research institutions.The memoranda of understanding were signed by the city, Prince Dr. Turki bin Saud bin Muhammad Al Saud, vice president of the city for research institutes, with representatives of German companies and research institutions, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in the presence of Roland Koch, Prime Minister of the German state of Hesse, and engineer Mohammed Al-Mady, CEO of SABIC. , which owns a stake in a German company, where it witnessed the signing of the first agreement to manufacture helicopters.The second memorandum of understanding included the agreement of "Science and Technology" with "MK Helicopter" company, and in cooperation with "SGL" company, one of the largest companies in the field of carbon composite materials, to develop high-performance carbon fibers, with a focus on strengthening systems based on nanoparticles to use in Aviation in general, without being limited to the light helicopter that is based on a material of nano-composites, as these helicopters will be transport helicopters powered by turbines and pistons with a capacity of between three and six seats, and these aircraft will stand out in the global market distinctly in terms of safety and comfort standards, performance, cost efficiency and design.The King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology team will be fully integrated into the engineering department of MK Helicopters. It will simultaneously work on the site of the German company's facilities and establish the same facilities in the Kingdom, to serve the advanced project, which will transfer knowledge to Saudi Arabia, and create highly qualified Saudi labor, while at the same time transferring advanced Saudi technology to the global market..While "Science and Technology" signed the third memorandum of understanding with the German engineering company "IAV GmbH" to cooperate in the project of advanced German automotive research and development through a joint program between the two sides to carry out advanced international research, which achieves far-reaching benefits for this growing partnership, and contributes In developing cooperation with major universities, institutes and other academic facilities to promote and achieve the ambitious goals of both sides. The common objective of the planned activities is to develop a highly innovative concept, including the use of highly technical materials, specifically nanocomposites and plastics, to achieve weight reduction for cars with the highest safety standards.According to King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, it follows a consistent and solid strategic policy to encourage excellence in science to advance technical progress in a wide range of uses, including in particular the self-propelled vehicle sector and environmentally friendly individual movement. IAV GmbH is one of the world's leading engineering companies, a partner in the automotive industry, with a workforce of 4,000 worldwide..King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology signed the fourth memorandum of understanding with the German University of Kassel to jointly carry out research and education work in the field of nanotechnology optics, including new systems of very small size that can be used with high efficiency in a number of industrial fields. These include nano-cameras, micro-mirror arrays to focus sunlight for energy, and nano-optical sensors to monitor external visual health as an alternative to studying blood samples, where nano-optical techniques identify vital signs in the human breath or skin..In the fifth memorandum, “Science and Technology” signed with the German National Research Center, the Frankfurt University for Advanced Studies and the German John Wolfgang Goethe University, to cooperate in the field of ion accelerators technology. Bilateral scientific seminars on problems of high importance to the two countries, and joint studies on the development of technical processes and methods.. The memorandum of understanding stipulates that King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology will be a founding member of the FIRE Foundation, which will be held at the “Mstadt” house in Germany for research on the interaction of ions with antiprotons, in addition to actively participating in the experiments that will be carried out by the facility.