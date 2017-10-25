Saudi Arabia announces $500 billion mega city project

This is the most ambitious and grand project of this nature in the entire world. If it succeeds, even just partially, it will not only be a game changer for KSA but the entire GCC and Middle East region. This goes for the many other grand projects that are being built in KSA while we speak or are going to be built not far from now. Let alone the wider Saudi Arabia Vision 2030.The publicity of this project has been felt across the world and investors, governments, global companies etc. have been noticing the many promising changes and ongoing and future projects in KSA.Surely KSA is the most vibrant place in the Arab world and arguably the entire Muslim world.If MbS succeeds his legacy will be cemented forever. In my view much more so than Ibn Saud.In short, I really have a hard time figuring out if I am dreaming or not. Constant good news (almost) ever since MbS arrived. In fact the ridiculous doomsday barking about "KSA disappearing, collapsing" etc. nonsense due to the significant drop in oil prices back in 2014 and 2015, as I predicted, will be the biggest blessing for KSA in decades. Just like I said back then. The low oil prices kickstarted this amazing change and even the biggest hardliners understood that the changes that many have been screaming for decades for, were necessary. Much more is yet to come.Another stunning area of Hijaz just like this project below (also in Hijaz):The scale of this colossal project is unseen anywhere in the world.The companies, governments, investors, countries etc. involved so far or showing great interest speak for themselves as well.