Saudi Arabia and Russia plan deep oil cuts in defiance of US​

What is happening is mind boggling, a quantum shift.



1. The Saudis/ UAE not even picking up the phone when Biden rings.



2. Selling oil to the Chinese in Yuan.



3. Consulting with Russia about a cut in oil production at a time when the US is demanding an increase.



The US has deemed Saudi actions as 'aggressive' towards them. The American's most loyal and servile vassal in the middle east being quantified by the US as an adversary.



We are truly living in exceptional times. ' Decades go by when nothing happens, then in the space of weeks decades go by.'