Saudi Arabia and Pakistan: A partnership too important to fail

His loyalty is strong for the country and he needs our support. People are slowly waking up to this charade of a relationship. Also remember he’s strongly associated with the Sufi and religious community and holds control as caretaker of Shrine of Bahauddin Zakariya through lineage. According to sources his main purpose of coming out as he did was to make the religious community aware of what’s really going on and how this relationship is rotten as a master and slave relationship of sorts, only through religious folks our people can get the message, as they listen to these scholars more than elected officials. His other goal and some inside government is to sever the madrassa control of KSA as to prevent any sort of sectarian strife that KSA can try and ignite.