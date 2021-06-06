Saudi Arabia and EU bars travelers who received Chinese-made jabs

Vikki said:

Despite its quick and responsive supply chain, Chinese vaccines are not seen as effective by the EU and Saudi Arabia.

As some countries ease Covid-19 travel restrictions, Saudi Arabia and the European Union have barred travellers who have been vaccinated with Chinese vaccines, leaving out the biggest groups of foreign visitors in the regions.



Last week, Saudi Arabia updated its travel restrictions, which included requirements to take Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson in order to enter the country, leaving out China’s five vaccines including the widely used Sinovac and Sinopharm.



After the announcement, Pakistan’s foreign ministry on Sunday asked the kingdom to include Chinese vaccines to its list, as those vaccines are widely used in the country.

Poor Imran Khan is pleading with saudi arabia to allow its citizens who took chinese vaccine into their country.

Lincoln said: Chinese vaccines were also employed widely in the UAE, with 95% efficacy according to UAE authorities.



Sinovac and Sinopharm are approved by WHO. These newly released lists will be updated at some point soon.



Also, totally not like Indian foreign office isn't asking these countries to add Indian vaccines, right? Click to expand...

This is really disgusting. An attempt by the west to monopolize a vaccine ? The sad part is that there aren't even enough western made vaccines to go around. Many Chinese vaccines have been approved by the WHO. Hopefully we will see people launch lawsuits against such countries. Another example, is the Russian vaccine, which has not been approved by the WHO yet because of western pressure, despite the fact that independent scientific journals have stated that efficacy rate is over 90%.China has vaccinated 700 million of its citizens with its vaccines. By the end of June China will have given out 1.1 million doses. Meanwhile look at the miserable situation India is in. Meanwhile Taiwan and Japan have barely vaccinated their population. What a joke. This is a form of western neo imperialism and neo Truly repulsive.Btw last I heard Brazil does not even want Indian vaccines, fearing that it's either ineffective or worse yet they fear that the Indian vaccine might actually spread Covid-19 as opposed to countering it. Finally after tremendous pressure and probably some bribes, Brazil accepted a closely monitored trial of the Indian vaccine. India is so bitter about the Indian variant of Covid that they pressured the world to rename it. Now they call it the Delta strain. India is truly a failed state and things are only getting worse. Many parts of Africa have now surpassed India.