Saudi Arabia and EU bars travelers who received Chinese-made jabs
5 DAYS AGO
Despite its quick and responsive supply chain, Chinese vaccines are not seen as effective by the EU and Saudi Arabia.
As some countries ease Covid-19 travel restrictions, Saudi Arabia and the European Union have barred travellers who have been vaccinated with Chinese vaccines, leaving out the biggest groups of foreign visitors in the regions.
Last week, Saudi Arabia updated its travel restrictions, which included requirements to take Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson in order to enter the country, leaving out China’s five vaccines including the widely used Sinovac and Sinopharm.
After the announcement, Pakistan’s foreign ministry on Sunday asked the kingdom to include Chinese vaccines to its list, as those vaccines are widely used in the country.
Despite its quick and responsive supply chain, Chinese vaccines are not seen as effective by the EU and Saudi Arabia.
