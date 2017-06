The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is to use the Turkish ANKA (ANKA), according to a senior official of the Turkish Air Industries Company (TAI).In an exclusive interview with the Secretary-General of the company, Mr. Tamer Ozman, during the Paris Air Show, he explained that the negotiations between the Turkish and Saudi sides have returned to the scene after an interruption of several years. "The final number of aircraft has not been determined, Number of three digits ". He added that the program will begin with the delivery of 10 or 20 aircraft only to the Saudi Air Force.WTF ?????