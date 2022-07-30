Saudi Arabia aims to raise the population to between 50 to 60 million people by 2030

Population growth in the Arab world | Editorial | AW Egypt’s population hit the 100 million mark February 11.

Sounds like nonsense.KSA's current population is 36 million of which around 25 million or so are locals with the remaining being expats.Gaining 14-24 million new people (locals and expats) within just 8 years sounds like a pipedream.Not only that I don't understand the need for a 50-60 million big population within 8 years.For starters the Arab world is experiencing a population boom. I read that by 2050 the population of the Arab world will be well over 700 million people.Yemen alone will have a population of almost 70 million in 2050.If the leaderships of the GCC were truly visionary they would integrate into a federal state and just by doing that they would have a population close to 100 million (as of right now) alone. If Yemen would be included, add 30 million more people as of now.So the solution is rather simple IMO.More importantly, Arabs have TONS of land, if they invested 100's of billions (money is no problem either) into combating desertification, agriculture, greening the land, desalination etc. they could transform huge areas of arid land (desert, steppe and mountains) into very fertile lands thus preventing most of the ills of population growth. This could transform poor nations such as Yemen and transform land into highly fertile and valuable land that could easily sustain the growing populations.If Arab leaderships were smart and truly followed what the Arab street demands, they would start an Arab political unification by uniting into powerful federal states, starting with the GCC.The GCC, if a single federal state, would have the world's 7th largest economy approaching 2.5 trillion USD as of 2022 and such a country would be the by far richest in terms of natural wealth (oil and gas) as well as natural resources not to mention controlling 3 of the 5 most strategic waterways not to mention one of the strongest militaries on paper. Sovereign wealth fund worth 3-4 trillion USD too.Instead the leaders ego prevents that from happening. The GCC have yet to develop a common currency. A common customs union and an integrated army structure are good steps but much more could be done.Somehow (down the line) integrating Yemen into the union would also be crucial. Call it (rightly) the Arabian Peninsula Union, Union of Arabia or Arabian Union as well instead of the GCC. Never understood that name to begin with.