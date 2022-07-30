What's new

Saudi Arabia aims to raise the population to between 50 to 60 million people by 2030

The limit for #Riyadh is 25 million people and NEOM will take care of 10 million, and until 2030 NEOM will depend on government support and after that it will be sustainable.
The Crown Prince: 50 million people, the population of the Kingdom by 2030.. 25 million Saudis and 25 million expatriates
The limit for #Riyadh is 25 million people and NEOM will take care of 10 million, and until 2030 NEOM will depend on government support and after that it will be sustainable.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1553365745014345728
 
International Monetary Fund: Saudi Arabia's economy will exceed $1 trillion in 2022 for the first time in its history..

Sounds like nonsense.

KSA's current population is 36 million of which around 25 million or so are locals with the remaining being expats.

Gaining 14-24 million new people (locals and expats) within just 8 years sounds like a pipedream.

Not only that I don't understand the need for a 50-60 million big population within 8 years.

For starters the Arab world is experiencing a population boom. I read that by 2050 the population of the Arab world will be well over 700 million people.

Population growth in the Arab world | Editorial | AW

Egypt’s population hit the 100 million mark February 11.
Yemen alone will have a population of almost 70 million in 2050.

If the leaderships of the GCC were truly visionary they would integrate into a federal state and just by doing that they would have a population close to 100 million (as of right now) alone. If Yemen would be included, add 30 million more people as of now.

So the solution is rather simple IMO.

More importantly, Arabs have TONS of land, if they invested 100's of billions (money is no problem either) into combating desertification, agriculture, greening the land, desalination etc. they could transform huge areas of arid land (desert, steppe and mountains) into very fertile lands thus preventing most of the ills of population growth. This could transform poor nations such as Yemen and transform land into highly fertile and valuable land that could easily sustain the growing populations.

The SC said:
If Arab leaderships were smart and truly followed what the Arab street demands, they would start an Arab political unification by uniting into powerful federal states, starting with the GCC.

The GCC, if a single federal state, would have the world's 7th largest economy approaching 2.5 trillion USD as of 2022 and such a country would be the by far richest in terms of natural wealth (oil and gas) as well as natural resources not to mention controlling 3 of the 5 most strategic waterways not to mention one of the strongest militaries on paper. Sovereign wealth fund worth 3-4 trillion USD too.

Instead the leaders ego prevents that from happening. The GCC have yet to develop a common currency. A common customs union and an integrated army structure are good steps but much more could be done.

Somehow (down the line) integrating Yemen into the union would also be crucial. Call it (rightly) the Arabian Peninsula Union, Union of Arabia or Arabian Union as well instead of the GCC. Never understood that name to begin with.
 
Khan2727 said:
For starters the Arab world is experiencing a population boom. I read that by 2050 the population of the Arab world will be well over 700 million people.
Orang:

The above forecast includes Iran's 94 million in 2050 per below link. In general, the Arab world is heading towards the same trend as the rest of the world outside sub-saharan Africa. i.e., fertility rates dropping near or even below the 2.1 replacement rate. Half the Arab world has already reached that level, with Iran/Turkey/Bangladesh already there too. Ultimately, the Saudis will need immigrants from Pakistan to realize their goals. Egypt's future will be massively impacted by the issues with the Nile river water and their fights with Ethiopia and Sudan.

"According to the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) the population of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA: the Arab countries and Iran) will increase from 484 million in 2018 to 581 million in 2030 and 724 million in 2050."


"According to the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) the population of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA: the Arab countries and Iran) will increase from 484 million in 2018 to 581 million in 2030 and 724 million in 2050."
Orang said:
The above forecast includes Iran's 94 million in 2050 per below link. In general, the Arab world is heading towards the same trend as the rest of the world outside sub-saharan Africa. i.e., fertility rates dropping near or even below the 2.1 replacement rate. Already half the Arab world has reached that level, with Iran/Turkey/Bangladesh already there too. Ultimately, the Saudis will need immigrants from Pakistan to realize their goals.

Does not make my claim of rapid population growth any less accurate. Then make that well over 600 million instead. Point being that people (large populations) is the last thing that the Arabs and the Arab world are in need of.

As for the news of this thread, it is completely unrealistic to expect 14-24 million new people (locals and expats) in KSA by 2030. Nor is there such a need. If the GCC united into a federal state there would be no talk of needing to increase the population. Let alone integrating with Yemen which faces rapid population growth and is the perfect and most natural market for human capital and hands (potential workers).

Large expat populations will remain in the GCC as that region will continue to attract them whether they are Arab or non-Arab expats.

As for official data from Arab countries in regards to fertility rates, I would not trust those numbers one bit. Rapid population growth continues in practically every Arab state, even war torn ones. Look at Iraq, Yemen, Syria and Libya.
 
Khan2727 said:
Rapid population growth continues in practically every Arab state, even war torn ones. Look at Iraq, Yemen, Syria and Libya.
War torn nations always have the best population growth rates. Afghanistan and the war torn parts of sub-Saharan Africa are perfect examples. Women in those parts are only thought to be of use for one purpose. Even Yemen with so many dead will see crazy population growth in the coming years.

I believe the Saudis can easily get 10 million Pakistanis to move there by 2030 if they offered immediate citizenship and decent minimum wage.
 

