Saudi Arabia agrees to grant citizenship to people with outstanding competencies and rare specialties

November 11th 2021

السعودية


On Thursday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced the approval of granting citizenship to a number of distinguished people with rare expertise and specializations, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The agency stated that "the noble and generous approval was issued to grant Saudi citizenship to a number of distinguished people with rare expertise and specializations."

She added that this comes in light of the royal order "to open the door to naturalizing legal, medical, scientific, cultural, sports and technical competencies in a way that contributes to promoting the wheel of development and benefits the country in various fields, in line with Vision 2030 aimed at strengthening the attractive environment in which talents can be invested." Humanity and attracting distinguished and creative people.


Few talented foreigners would want Saudi citizenship in exchange for having their freedom of speech taken away and risking their head, hands, and legs getting chopped.
 
