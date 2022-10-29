What's new

Saudi Arabia affirms its investment prowess as 6th Future Investment Initiative forum closes

K

Khan2727

FULL MEMBER
May 28, 2022
884
0
1,143
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Saudi Arabia affirms its investment prowess as 6th Future Investment Initiative forum closes​


1667063505825.png
The three-day event saw numerous discussions and deals (AN)


Updated 28 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan
October 27, 2022 17:23

RIYADH: With more than 6,000 of the world’s business leaders, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs and tech experts, the 6th edition of the Future Investment Initiative proclaiming Saudi Arabia’s investment might and transforming business environment concluded in Riyadh on Oct 27.

During Thursday’s session, delegates explored various issues, including the necessity of transforming investment and banking sectors for a resilient economy, the vitality of venture capitals, and the importance of economic sustainability.

There were also discussions around concerns surrounding environmental, social, and governance, and the role of small and medium enterprises in the economy, both regionally and globally.

PIF announces of launch of Local Content Growth Program at FII

During the event, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced the launch of a Local Content Growth Program aiming at growing competition and innovation in the private sector.

According to PIF, the initiative aims to achieve the goal of 60 percent of the Kingdom’s economy being generated through local content by 2025.

Noted agreements signed during the event

Several agreements and deals were signed as a part of the event, with the most noted one being between ACWA Power and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development aimed at developing projects in renewable energy. This includes green hydrogen, green desalination, sustainable energy solutions, along with gender and economic inclusion.

Another agreement signed during the event was between the Saudi Tourism Development Fund, Dana Bay Co. and IHG hotels and resorts to finance a Dana Bay intercontinental resort in Khobar.

During the event, Saudi Information Technology Co. and NIL, a part of Conscia Group signed a strategic agreement to establish a systems integration company in Riyadh.

Highlights from panel discussions

In a panel discussion titled, ‘Transforming Banking and Investment for the Resilient Economy,’ Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalb, CEO of Saudi EXIM Bank Group, said that the bank provided SR20 billion ($5.3 billion) to support the Kingdom’s exports since its establishment in February 2020.

Al-Khalb also noted that Saudi Arabia’s Export Credit Agency and EXIM Bank are strategic partners for commercial and financial institutions, and support them in their credit offering and mitigating financial risks while carrying out cross-border and long-term transactions.

In another panel discussion, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, Saudi Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs, said Saudi Arabia is the best place to invest in mining, as the Kingdom has all the welcoming factors which include proper mining law, investment ecosystem, infrastructure and technologies which include 5G connectivity and cybersecurity.

He also invited mining leaders to attend the Future Mineral Forum which will take place in Riyadh on Jan. 10 to 12, 2023.
Robert Wilt, CEO of Saudi Arabian Mining Co. — known as Ma’aden — said the firm has been the best-performing mining stock over the last 10 years, in total shareholder return.

In another panel discussion titled, ‘Future Flash: Future of Venture Capital — Systematic High Returns, Regenerative Impact, and Artificial Intelligence,’ CEO of venture capital firm Goodlight Capital Jacques- Philippe Piverger said 75 percent of venture capitals do not perform well.

Piverger added that there is a correlation between diversity, equity, inclusion and performance when it comes to venture capital.

John Quinn, chairman of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, said ESG has become politicized, and several people think that it is something governments should do, instead of funds or private equity firms.

Quinn also added that it lacks metrics and comparability.

“One of the problems ESG faces is, fundamentally, it is too vague. If you look at ratings for credit agencies, they correlate 98 to 99 percent. If you analyze ESG ratings, ratings do not correlate. This is a real problem. There should be an agreed matric while evaluating ESG scores,” said Quinn.

www.arabnews.com

Saudi Arabia affirms its investment prowess as 6th Future Investment Initiative forum closes

RIYADH: With more than 6,000 of the world’s business leaders, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs and tech experts, the 6th edition of the Future Investment Initiative proclaiming Saudi Arabia’s investment might and transforming business environment concluded in Riyadh on Oct 27. During...
www.arabnews.com www.arabnews.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

K
Saudi Arabian wealth fund eyes $24bn investment in Arab states
Replies
0
Views
1
Khan2727
K
K
Nigeria seeks deeper ties on trade and diplomatic initiatives with Saudi Arabia
Replies
0
Views
94
Khan2727
K
The SC
Saudi Crown Prince reveals plan for Riyadh to be in the top 10 largest city economy in world
Replies
3
Views
568
Khan2727
K
K
With $1.1tn investment, Saudi Arabia to become the world’s biggest construction site: Global real estate consultancy Knight Frank
Replies
11
Views
927
Khan2727
K
K
Saudi, Thai Officials Discuss Free Trade Agreement between GCC, Thailand
Replies
1
Views
275
Khan2727
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom