Saudi Arabia accused of 'destroying history' as Newcastle United takeover stalls

SAUDI ARABIA's Public Investment Fund has potentially destroyed its chances of a Newcastle United takeover - an act that could coincide with the country's demolition of its Islamic heritage and history.

The controversy coincides with a renewed interest in the Saudi government’s ordered destruction of the country’s material history.



Archaeological sites, heritage spots, and ancient artefacts around the country are being destroyed with the green light from King Salman who doubles up as Prime Minister.



Historic mosques, tombs, mausoleums, monuments and houses have been destroyed in Saudi Arabia.

More than 90 percent of the old quarters of the holiest cities of Islam has been razed to make room for a new urban landscape of hotels, shopping centres and apartment blocks.



The intense expansionism and relentless modernisation has transformed sites like Mecca and Medina from cultural and historical hotspots to cities without a past.

He explained to Express.co.uk the reasons for the Saudi regime’s historical genocide, drawing attention to the destruction of Ottoman relics in several cities, and how these pieces of history act as sour memories for an interpretation of Islam different to the current and dominant Salafism.

He said: “The Saudis actually have a particular dislike of the Ottomans.



“You can’t help but see this being related to current political things, relations between Saudi and Turkey.



“If you take Mecca for example, it’s been there since before Muhammad’s times, 1400 years an more, so there were a lot of shrines already there.



“When the Saudi state was established in the 19th and 20th century they started destroying a lot of the shrines.

“More recently they’ve destroyed a lot of Ottoman buildings in Mecca and Media.



“In Saudi in general there’s a lot of Ottoman buildings and sites that have been destroyed.

“To a certain extent it's a matter of thought, they like to think of themselves as independent and have never been ruled.

“They see it as an Ottoman occupation which is shameful to them.



“It’s as if they’d like to obliterate the Ottoman past to which it’s just Arab and nothing to do with the Ottomans.”

Although entwined with political and economic ends, Prof Petersen and others agree that the demolition is also motivated by the ideology of Wahhabi or Salafi Islam – the dominant faith of the reigning Saudi family.