What's new

Saudi and UAE warplanes rain hell on Sanaa and Houthis including massacring leaders

Titanium100

Titanium100

BANNED
Mar 1, 2019
6,094
-8
5,144
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
casuality account amongst them could reach as high as 500 in just 24 hours they got purged.. More ferocious raids to follow suit for the duration of the coming days..

Saudi jets ferociously bomb Yemen as details of retaliation deep inside UAE emerge

Tuesday, 18 January 2022 12:36 AM [ Last Update: Tuesday, 18 January 2022 12:46 AM ]
e398c071-e0f8-4220-9636-7d1805e9a3fd.jpg



The air raids targeted Libby neighborhood in Ma'een district of Sana’a late Monday, leaving at least 12 citizens dead and 11 others injured, Yemen's al-Masirah television reported,

The network’s correspondent in Sana'a said search for survivors under the rubble of a house continued in Libby, where five other residential houses were also damaged in the airstrikes.

The Saudi airplanes also targeted September 11 Park in northern Sana’a.

Al-Masirah said the kingdom had carried out more than 50 air raids on several areas across Yemen, including the central Ma'rib province, over the past 24 hours.

“The coalition’s warplanes waged 31 raids on al-Wadi, al-Jubah and Harib districts of Ma’rib province, while eight airstrikes hit Ain district of Shabwa province and seven other targeted Sawma'ah district of al-Bayda province,” the network said.

Two air raids hit al-Yatama area in the Khab Washa'f district of the northern Jawf province, and two others targeted Magbanah district in the southwestern province of Ta'izz.

Saudi-led coalition aircraft also attacked al-Jarrahi district in the south of the Red Sea port city of Hudaydah and launched another raid on Haradh district in the northern province of Hajjah.

www.presstv.ir

Saudi jets ferociously bomb Yemen as details of retaliation deep inside UAE emerge

Saudi warplanes have bombed Sana’a and other cities after Yemeni forces carried out unprecedented airstrikes against strategic targets deep inside the UAE.
www.presstv.ir www.presstv.ir

Abdullah Qasim al-Janid, a high-ranking Houthi rebel commander, was killed along with several others in a coalition-led #عربستان #RSAF bombing in Sanaa.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483201251353534468

Minutes ago, Abdullah Qasim al-Junaid, a senior Houthi commander, was killed along with several others in a Saudi-led coalition (RSAF) bombing raid in Sanaa.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483278875631177733

Arab coalition: The targeting against the Houthis in Marib destroyed 21 military vehicles and killed multiple fighters
yemen.liveuamap.com

Arab coalition: The targeting against the Houthis in Marib destroyed 21 military vehicles and killed multiple fighters Marib - Interactive map of Yemen war - Yemen news live map- yemen.liveuamap.com

Arab coalition: The targeting against the Houthis in Marib destroyed 21 military vehicles and killed multiple fighters. Yemen Civil war and Saudi-led intervention news on live map in English
yemen.liveuamap.com yemen.liveuamap.com

They have gone on a rampage targetting neutralization spree
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483061908509007873


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483087337794174976

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483030771229208578

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1482884080324644864
 
Last edited:
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
13,191
6
18,878
GriffinsRule said:
Who is better at killing Muslims than other Muslims themselves. Lakh lanat
Click to expand...

The Saudis and UAE just ended up probably killing more Women and Children as they always do...

Let's see how the Houtis respond!

🍿
khansaheeb said:
I wonder how may Israeli pilots are flying KSA planes.
Click to expand...

Probably all of them.... Definitely not any Indian pilots considering their debacles recently...
 
Tshering22

Tshering22

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 19, 2010
18,120
4
21,351
Country
India
Location
India
GriffinsRule said:
Who is better at killing Muslims than other Muslims themselves. Lakh lanat
Click to expand...

The Houthis are muslims too, aren't they? How are they going against fellow Muslims then? Do you really think politics runs on religion alone? It is also on national and geopolitical interests.

hyperman said:
Only terrorist are MBS and MBZ and their unholy alliance with Netanyahu/Neftali Bennet.
Click to expand...

Clutch said:
Probably all of them.... Definitely not any Indian pilots considering their debacles recently...
Click to expand...

How do you guys manage to find an Israeli and an Indian angle in even the most unrelated of things? This is a thread of a proxy war between the Arab states and Iranian backed rebels - both Muslims, fighting in another Arab country. :coffee:
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

BANNED
Mar 1, 2019
6,094
-8
5,144
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Tshering22 said:
The Houthis are muslims too, aren't they? How are they going against fellow Muslims then? Do you really think politics runs on religion alone? It is also on national and geopolitical interests.





How do you guys manage to find an Israeli and an Indian angle in even the most unrelated of things? This is a thread of a proxy war between the Arab states and Iranian backed rebels - both Muslims, fighting in another Arab country. :coffee:
Click to expand...

These delusional terrorists they always go to that card after stupid acts and claiming to be all brothers excuse and what not..
 
R Wing

R Wing

SENIOR MEMBER
May 23, 2016
2,626
8
3,673
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Titanium100 said:
They must pay in blood and besides these terrorists are delusional
Click to expand...

Who are the terrorists? The draconian Saudi regime or the royals of UAE? The ones bombing and starving Yemen for years with Western armaments?

Forget the sectarian angle. State violence can and should be labeled 'terrorism' just as readily as violence committed by nonstate actors.

A bunch of sold-out (to Israel and the US) Gulf monarchies, even though they are Sunni like me (though I hate these distinctions), especially given the version of Islam they have exported for decades, has caused irreparable damage in the Muslim world. Obviously Iran isn't an angel either --- but at least it is resisting the imperialism of Israel (single-handedly, as much as it can as a sanctioned and isolated state) and the US in the region.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Battlion25
Saudi coalition says it targetted 13 Houthi targets in Yemen
Replies
5
Views
275
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
HAIDER
Yemen: more than 200 feared dead or injured after airstrike on prison
2
Replies
18
Views
302
kingQamaR
K
Titanium100
Details of the ongoing battles in Marib: the Yemen National Army launches offensive on Houthi positions and takes a new strategy in the battle
Replies
1
Views
451
Titanium100
Titanium100
Ziri
Saudi-led coalition and Houthis ‘likely committed war crimes’ using starvation in Yemen
Replies
0
Views
133
Ziri
Ziri
The SC
Houthis Mobilize Fighters in Sanaa After Heavy Losses in Marib
Replies
2
Views
243
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom