Saudi and UAE warplanes rain hell on Sanaa and Houthis including massacring leaders

Saudi jets ferociously bomb Yemen as details of retaliation deep inside UAE emerge Saudi warplanes have bombed Sana’a and other cities after Yemeni forces carried out unprecedented airstrikes against strategic targets deep inside the UAE.



Minutes ago, Abdullah Qasim al-Junaid, a senior Houthi commander, was killed along with several others in a Saudi-led coalition (RSAF) bombing raid in Sanaa.



Minutes ago, Abdullah Qasim al-Junaid, a senior Houthi commander, was killed along with several others in a Saudi-led coalition (RSAF) bombing raid in Sanaa.

Arab coalition: The targeting against the Houthis in Marib destroyed 21 military vehicles and killed multiple fighters

casuality account amongst them could reach as high as 500 in just 24 hours they got purged.. More ferocious raids to follow suit for the duration of the coming days..Tuesday, 18 January 2022 12:36 AMThe air raids targeted Libby neighborhood in Ma'een district of Sana’a late Monday, leaving at least 12 citizens dead and 11 others injured, Yemen's al-Masirah television reported,The network’s correspondent in Sana'a said search for survivors under the rubble of a house continued in Libby, where five other residential houses were also damaged in the airstrikes.The Saudi airplanes also targeted September 11 Park in northern Sana’a.Al-Masirah said the kingdom had carried out more than 50 air raids on several areas across Yemen, including the central Ma'rib province, over the past 24 hours.“The coalition’s warplanes waged 31 raids on al-Wadi, al-Jubah and Harib districts of Ma’rib province, while eight airstrikes hit Ain district of Shabwa province and seven other targeted Sawma'ah district of al-Bayda province,” the network said.Two air raids hit al-Yatama area in the Khab Washa'f district of the northern Jawf province, and two others targeted Magbanah district in the southwestern province of Ta'izz.Saudi-led coalition aircraft also attacked al-Jarrahi district in the south of the Red Sea port city of Hudaydah and launched another raid on Haradh district in the northern province of Hajjah.They have gone on a rampage targetting neutralization spree