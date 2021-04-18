What's new

Saudi and Iranian officials hold talks to patch up relations

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
58,156
2
114,417
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Saudi and Iranian officials hold talks to patch up relations
Click to expand...

Saudi and Iranian officials held talks to patch up relations - FT

Reuters



2 minutes read
European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria April 17, 2021. EU Delegation in Vienna/Handout via REUTERS

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria April 17, 2021. EU Delegation in Vienna/Handout via REUTERS

1/2
The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Senior Saudi and Iranian officials have held direct talks in a bid to repair their relations, four years after they cut off diplomatic ties, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing officials briefed on the discussions.
The first round of Saudi-Iranian talks took place in Baghdad on April 9, and included discussions about attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, the FT report added, citing one of the officials.
The talks were positive, the official told the FT.
The FT also said that a senior Saudi official denied there had been any talks with Iran. Lebanon's pro-Iran Al Mayadeen television channel and Unews news agency on Sunday both cited an Iranian source denying talks with Saudi Arabia.

Saudi authorities did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment and Iranian officials were not immediately available.
The report comes as Washington and Tehran try to revive a 2015 nuclear accord to which Riyadh had been opposed and as the United States presses for an end to the Yemen conflict, seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Riyadh has called for a nuclear deal with stronger parameters and said Gulf Arab states should join any negotiations on the accord to ensure that this time it addresses Iran's missiles programme and its support for regional proxies.
Saudi Arabia and its allies supported former U.S. President Donald Trump's decision in 2018 to quit the world powers' nuclear agreement and reimpose sanctions on Tehran, which responded by breaching several restrictions on its nuclear activities.

A Saudi foreign ministry official told Reuters last week that confidence-building measures could pave the way for expanded talks with Gulf Arab participation. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Saudi and Iranian officials held talks to patch up relations - FT | Reuters

Senior Saudi and Iranian officials have held direct talks in a bid to repair their relations, four years after they cut off diplomatic ties, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing officials briefed on the discussions.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

Subscribe to read | Financial Times

News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication
www.ft.com www.ft.com
 
Arian

Arian

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 21, 2011
2,578
0
4,899
Location
Germany
It was reported by Financial Times first and it was rejected by Al-Mayadeen later.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Muhammed45
Saudi and Iranian officials hold talks to patch up relations
Replies
2
Views
86
Ahmet Pasha
Ahmet Pasha
dBSPL
Mossad Chief Cohen : “Iranian power is fragile. The real threat comes from Turkey."
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
3K
SubWater
SubWater
F-22Raptor
The Secret History of a Cold War Mastermind
Replies
0
Views
439
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
B
Multipolar World Order: The Big Picture in the Qatar-Saudi Fracture
Replies
10
Views
620
EmeraldRabbit
EmeraldRabbit
Tiger Awan
Syria’s Civil War Produces a Clear Winner: Hezbollah
Replies
8
Views
1K
Tiger Awan
Tiger Awan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom