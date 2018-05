Saudi Ambassador to the United States Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz stressed on Friday that Saudi Arabia, led by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will continue to stand by Arabs and Muslims wherever they may be, starting with the Palestinian cause.“This is our duty and destiny,” he added.Those manipulating the Palestinian cause are following Iran’s agenda, which is spilling Arab blood in Syria, Yemen and elsewhere, he said in a series of tweets.The Iranian regime claims to champion Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation, but it instead aspires to seize Arab capitals and commit massacres there, continued Prince Khalid.“For 70 years and since the reign of founder King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman and reaching the reign of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed, the Palestinian cause has remained the central issue in the Kingdom’s foreign policy,” he stressed.“The Palestinian cause was and still is a pivotal issue that will be immune to political calculations, no matter how great the pressure,” he added.“The Kingdom is leading Arab and Muslim countries in supporting the Palestinian people in their goal to obtain their legitimate rights.”Some sides are seeking to manipulate Saudi Arabia’s stance to achieve “petty and cheap gains,” he warned.The Kingdom has opened its doors to the Palestinian people, providing them with job opportunities, as well as education and health services and financial support, continued Prince Khalid.It has also paid a large part of the Palestinian Authority budget as a contribution to help restore the people’s legitimate rights, he stated.The Kingdom has also made contributions aimed at preserving the identity of the al-Aqsa mosque through supporting various funds and programs in the holy city of Jerusalem, said the Saudi ambassador.