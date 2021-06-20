Saudi Air Defense: Intercepting a missile towards Makkah Al-Mukarramah and 17 drones launched by the Houthi militia towards the Kingdom

The Saudi media reported that the Saudi air defense forces had successfully intercepted a ballistic missile in the sky of Makkah, launched by the Houthi movement towards Makkah.And the Saudi channel, through its official account on Twitter, said that the coalition had intercepted and destroyed 17 drones launched by the Houthi militia towards the Kingdom.These developments come after the United States of America withdrew 8 Patriot batteries from Iraq, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, in addition to the THAAD systems from Saudi Arabia, and began reducing aircraft squadrons in the region, according to the Wall Street Journal.Experts considered that this indicates an American withdrawal from the region, to focus all Western efforts on China and how to stop its military and economic progress and dominance over the world.