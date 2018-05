The Aid money to Palestine is just like building a Sand castle near a Sea during low sea tidea) When high tide comes the water destroys the sand castleb) Next day the artist comes back and constructs the sand castle againc) Overnight sea comes back and destroys the castleSo this is a endless cycle with no end becasue the Sea will continuously come and destroyThis cycle will not end untill 2 States are formally formed with a Acceptance of each other and Jerusalam is given to United Nation Police force