Remittance growth in last couple of years was wrongly attributed to the charisma or confidence inspired by ruling PM at that time. In reality, it was because of devaluation of currency and high interest USD account for saving (Roshan). As long as these two factors remain, remittances can continue to roll in. However, extreme devaluation of rupee can give diminishing returns in the long run. How or when this affects money transfer from abroad remains to be seen