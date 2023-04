So let's get this straight here, india which is more than 7× bigger than Pakistan and has the FULL backing of the west and russia gets flustered when Pakistan buys a few drones???????.........okay!..........If russia cannot defeat ukraine and has already got a thrashing then there is no way india could defeat Pakistan in a war on it's western border. The indian military hardware is based upon at best 2nd rate russian military hardware that has proven to be a failure.