The Sati Narrative

Evidence of Sati in Veda and Itihasa

Epigraphic and Written Evidence of Sati

Analysis of 2500 years of data

We change the starting point of our analysis from 1900 BCE to 500 BCE without changing the total number of incidents (~500) We also assume that the evidence represents only 5% of the self-immolation incidents and that 95% incidents remained unreported.

Most of the incidents were restricted to northern and northwestern part of India

The majority of the women who committed Sati belonged to Kshatriya community/ warrior or princely class

More than 90% of the incidents took place after 1400 CE

Analysis of Data for 1400 CE to 1800 CE

Implications of the Analysis

1 out of 50,000 widows committed Sati every year, assuming 95% under-reporting

1 out of 20,000 women commit suicide in the UK every year [11].

1 out of 10,000 US Citizens die on account of gun violence [12].

1 out of 3,500 women die from honor killings in Pakistan [13].

1 in 2,400 Indians die from cancer every year [14].

1 out of 32 children in US are exposed to domestic violence every year [15].

1 in 6 slaves from Africa died during the Atlantic Slave trade while being transported from Africa to US and UK [16]

1 out of every 6 American women has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime [17]

1 out of every 5 women in the UK has been the victim of a sexual offence or attempted offence [18].

Conclusion