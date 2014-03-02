Satellites at war: A week of U.S.-Iran tensions sum up military reliance on space

Satellites in space serve as global eyes, ears, networks, and timekeepers for U.S. forces.

The U.S. Air Force drones that fired the missiles and the weapons themselves were guided by GPS satellites.

The post-strike assessment of damage and casualties was enabled by remote sensing satellites.

When Iran responded with a barrage of short-range missiles aimed at U.S. installations in Iraq, U.S. early warning spacecraft that detect the heat signature generated by a missile launch alerted operators on the ground.

U.S. military operations in the Middle East are overseen by U.S. Central Command, based in Tampa, Florida.

“Our space assets are fully integrated and synchronized with all joint operations, to include U.S. Central Command, as space capabilities are crucial to success on the battlefield.

”

“The Persian Gulf War was a threshold event in U.S. military space operations,”