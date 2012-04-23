What's new

Satellite pics shows Indian positions on new peaks occupied by India in Ladakh

Dungeness said:
So your whole country of 1.4 billion went nuts for this piss distance? That's sad.
Click to expand...
From capturing Ladakh to giving away piss distance. What a great climb down, greater than what your soldiers achieved from the heights in mountains.

What's next? When are you going to challenge us, your defence minister looked so humbled in the meeting yesterday :sick:
 
ThinkLogically said:
From capturing Ladakh to giving away piss distance. What a great climb down, greater than what your soldiers achieved from the heights in mountains.

What's next? When are you going to challenge us, your defence minister looked so humbled in the meeting yesterday :sick:
Click to expand...
You guys do a lot better pissing job with mouth.
 
Poor Chinese 2020 has been bad for them .as per zodiac Chinese call this year the golden rat year
 
Rollno21 said:
Poor Chinese 2020 has been bad for them .as per zodiac Chinese call this year the golden rat year
Click to expand...
It's a bad year for everyone but only one economy is expected to plunge 25% ... looks like Modi's 5 trillion economy is all but pure smoke :D
economictimes.indiatimes.com

Indian economy may have contracted by 25% in Q1FY21: Icra

Their contraction estimates ranged from 13.6 per cent to 25.7 per cent and are in line with those seen in other countries hit hard by the coronavirus.
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com
 
