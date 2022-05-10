What's new

Satellite images suggest China may have developed new class of nuclear-powered submarine

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,793
-5
89,738
Country
China
Location
China

Satellite images suggest China may have developed new class of nuclear-powered submarine​

The vessel may have guided missile tubes and upgraded propulsion

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
May 10, 2022 7:36am EDT

Satellite images of a Chinese shipyard suggest the country may have developed a new class of nuclear-powered attack submarines, Reuters reported Tuesday.

The images clearly show a submarine in dry dock, but shrouds over key areas of the vessel make it difficult to determine whether it is an entirely new class of ship or merely an upgrade to an existing model, according to Reuters. The changes in question relate to adding vertical-launching missile tubes for guided missiles as well as an upgraded propulsion system.

The images were captured at China's Huludao Port in the Liaoning province.

The parts of the ship that would house both the launch tubes and propulsion are covered with what appears to be green tarp. The propulsion upgrade, if applied, would replace traditional spinning propellors with quieter pump-jets, according to Reuters.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1521927257526136832

While the U.S. Navy has long had such vessels, the development would be a new one for China's burgeoning Navy. The U.S. military has also been monitoring the Chinese military for development of a nuclear-powered fast attack submarine in recent years.

The images come at a time of simmering tensions between the U.S. and China over both Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's ambitions toward Taiwan.

China has refused to join Western efforts to freeze out the Russian economy since President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February. The country has also consistently antagonized Taiwan's sovereignty with faux bombing runs near the island.

While the U.S formally recognizes the one-China policy and does not have an official embassy in Taiwan, the U.S. has supplied billions of dollars in defense technology to the country.

www.foxnews.com

Satellite images suggest China may have developed new class of nuclear-powered submarine

Satellite images show a potential new class of Chinese nuclear-powered submarine in dry dock.
www.foxnews.com www.foxnews.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Israel’s Submarine Secret: New Dolphin-IIs Could Have VLS
Replies
7
Views
738
Riz
Riz
Zarvan
China’s New Submarine Is Unlike Anything In Western Navies
2
Replies
25
Views
2K
Globenim
G
aziqbal
Why China and Russia Fear America's Killer Cruise Missile Submarines
Replies
8
Views
1K
PakFactor
PakFactor
Zarvan
The First Dreadnought-class submarine will enter service in the early 2030s
Replies
0
Views
446
Zarvan
Zarvan
beijingwalker
China Dumps Russian Ka-28 For New ‘Submarine-Hunter’ Helicopter; Aims To Check US Naval Activity In SCS
Replies
4
Views
591
DF41
DF41

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom