What's new

Satellite images reveal russians digging mass graves in Butcha

Apollon

Apollon

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2021
2,360
0
1,019
Country
Greece
Location
Germany
Satellite images show mass graves dug out from russian troops in Butcha Ukraine before their retreat.

www.welt.de

Ukraine-Krieg: „Das ist eine Hölle, die dokumentiert werden muss“ - WELT

In der Stadt Butscha wurden Dutzende toter Zivilisten gefunden. Russland weist die Verantwortung dafür zurück. Doch Satellitenbilder beweisen offenbar das Gegenteil. Unterdessen gehen die russischen Angriffe auf ukrainische Städte unvermindert weiter. Ein Überblick.
www.welt.de www.welt.de

So far 410 dead civilians have been found. Women, children, old people. Youngest victims are 6 years old, oldest 94. Some show signs of torture. Nose and ears cut of, fingers broken. Most have their hands tied behind their back and got executed with headshots.

EU send teams to log all crimes and issued yesterday to start a tribunal against Russias crimes against humanity.

It appears that the russian military started systematicly to kill ukrainian people in the areas it did hold. There are indication for government planned genocide in the areas that russia did hold. It stopped when ukrainian forces hunted the russians out. Only god knows what happens in eastern parts still under russian controle.

We see massacres in Katyn style. Its absolute shocking.

@Vergennes
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Titanium100
NATO puts crisis forces in increased readiness for action - Welt
Replies
2
Views
274
BHAN85
BHAN85
Hamartia Antidote
U.S. reveals Russian plot to use fake video as pretense for Ukraine invasion
Replies
6
Views
292
Englishman
Englishman
Titanium100
Russian troops in the final stages of readiness add to concerns for Ukraine - War could breakout at any-point in the coming days
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
84
Views
4K
khail007
K
Titanium100
THE PEAK OF THE CONCENTRATION OF RUSSIAN TROOPS WILL BE IN WINTER: THE HEAD OF INTELLIGENCE REVEALED THE PLAN OF MOSCOW
Replies
1
Views
354
Goritoes
Goritoes
Titanium100
On the eastern edge of Ukraine are scenes reminiscent of World War I
Replies
7
Views
487
Battlion25
Battlion25

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom