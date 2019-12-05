Satellite imagery reveals suspected new nuclear weapons facility in Pakistan

No, they meant that the facility is suspected to process nukes, as mudas777 put it we are not signatory to NPT so they don't have access to either confirm or deny. Nothing to do with pakistan not being a nuclear state, when it was already confirmed in 1998.



Though I cannot stress this point enough if at this stage Pakistan does not have a sizable thermonuclear arsenal then it might aswell be a non-nuclear state, we need enough firepower to wipe that fascist colonial project next door off the face of the earth, and to put certain foreign imperial powers at bay.