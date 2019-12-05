What's new

Satellite imagery reveals suspected new nuclear weapons facility in Pakistan

Sleuthing with satellite images on Google Earth has revealed a substantial and undocumented expansion to a suspected nuclear processing plant in Pakistan. Researchers say it is a possible sign of the country boosting the capacity of its nuclear weapons programme.

Pakistan has possessed nuclear weapons since 1998, but isn’t a signatory to key international treaties on nuclear proliferation and tests. The country’s secretive nuclear weapons programme is closely watched due to tensions with neighbouring India, which also has a nuclear arsenal.

Google Earth reveals suspected nuclear weapons facility in Pakistan

Sleuthing with satellite images has revealed a substantial and undocumented expansion to a suspected nuclear processing plant in Pakistan, a possible sign the country is boosting capacity for its nuclear weapons programme
Mahmood-ur-Rehman said:
WHAT IS MEANT BY SUSPECTED ? WE ARE CONFIRMED NUCLEAR POWER IT IS NOT SECRET WHY DELUSIONAL STATEMENTS
We don't have to declare anything and we are not signatory to any nuclear agreement's and its up to us to declare something if there is any truth to that. So get lost and **** off to any suspicions.
 
Mahmood-ur-Rehman said:
WHAT IS MEANT BY SUSPECTED ? WE ARE CONFIRMED NUCLEAR POWER IT IS NOT SECRET WHY DELUSIONAL STATEMENTS
No, they meant that the facility is suspected to process nukes, as mudas777 put it we are not signatory to NPT so they don't have access to either confirm or deny. Nothing to do with pakistan not being a nuclear state, when it was already confirmed in 1998.

Though I cannot stress this point enough if at this stage Pakistan does not have a sizable thermonuclear arsenal then it might aswell be a non-nuclear state, we need enough firepower to wipe that fascist colonial project next door off the face of the earth, and to put certain foreign imperial powers at bay.
 
Dual Wielder said:
No, they meant that the facility is suspected to process nukes, as mudas777 put it we are not signatory to NPT so they don't have access to either confirm or deny. Nothing to do with pakistan not being a nuclear state, when it was already confirmed in 1998.

Though I cannot stress this point enough if at this stage Pakistan does not have a sizable thermonuclear arsenal then it might aswell be a non-nuclear state, we need enough firepower to wipe that fascist colonial project next door off the face of the earth, and to put certain foreign imperial powers at bay.
what makes you suspect that Pakistan does not have "sizable thermonuclear arsenal"? :what:
 
