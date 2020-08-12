/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Satellite Image Shows Pakistani Submarine With Chinese Navy

Discussion in 'Pakistan Navy' started by Crystal-Clear, Aug 12, 2020 at 5:16 PM.

  1. Aug 12, 2020 at 5:16 PM #1
    Crystal-Clear

    Crystal-Clear SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,118
    Joined:
    Nov 28, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 4,242 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Arab Emirates
    The Pakistan Navy recently parked one of its submarines in the middle of Chinese Navy warships visiting Karachi. The strong defense ties between Pakistan and China are well reported. Currently the Pakistani Navy is massively growing its submarine branch with 8 Chinese designed Type-039B Yuan Class boats. Parking the sub there shows that the two navies are sharing knowledge as well as hardware.

    [​IMG][​IMG]
    The Agosta-90B submarine was moored centrally[+]
    H I SUTTON. INCLUDES MATERIAL © PLANETSCOPE | ACQUIRED THROUGH SHADOWBREAK INTL

    , the submarine was just visible in the imagery. But it had not been identified.

    Local media reported the exercise but did not mention the submarine. The Nation.pk reported at the time about the types of Pakistan Navy warships and equipment involved in the exercise. Frigates, missile boats, anti-submarine patrol aircraft, helicopters and special forces were mentioned. The submarine was not. Other media, such as the South China Morning Post did that mention submarines would be involve. But they did not provide any specific information.

    This was not in the Pakistani Navy’s usual berths, but in a cordoned-off part of the commercial docks. The placement of the Pakistani Navy submarine cannot be viewed as coincidental.

    [​IMG][​IMG]
    The Agosta 90B attack submarine, PNS/M Hamza[+]
    AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

    Pakistan operates five of the French designed Agosta Class submarines. Three of are the improved version with Air independent Power (AIP), which was parked among the Chinese vessels.

    What is significant about this class of submarine is that it is the most potent and modern in the Pakistan Navy arsenal. It has French designed AIP (Air Independent Power), relatively modern combat systems and AS-39 Exocet anti-ship missiles. It is also reported to be the launch platform for Pakistan’s indigenous Babur-3 nuclear-capable cruise missile.

    Parking the submarine in the center of the visiting warships suggests that the Chinese were invited aboard. Typically the host nation would have given the visitors a tour and explained relevant features. In essence, Pakistan is sharing the inner workings of one of its most potent weapons platforms.

    The Agostas will be complemented by eight Chinese designed Type-039B Yuan Class submarines . The first batch of Yuan boats will be delivered to Pakistan in the next few years, and some may be built locally. They may incorporate some Pakistan specific equipment and capabilities, such as the Babur-3 missile.

    In the past Chinese Navy, formally known as the PLAN, have deployed their submarines to the Indian Ocean. A Chinese Type-091 Han Class nuclear powered submarine visited Karachi in 2016. It was parked along the same quay where the Pakistani boat is in these images.
    .https://www.forbes.com/sites/hisutt...h-chinese-navy/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
    .
    .
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  2. Aug 12, 2020 at 5:37 PM #2
    The Eagle

    The Eagle SENIOR MODERATOR

    Messages:
    18,451
    Joined:
    Oct 15, 2015
    Ratings:
    +154 / 31,999 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Pakistan don't need to park our Agosta Subs in between visiting PLAN ships merely to give them inside view like the author tried to vent out and pointing to something else with malafide intention. These kind of writings are only to ignite something inflammable. The crying foe always try to portray mentioned parties like there are leaks & look the tech has been compromised. For the empty skulls, Turkey is fully upgrading these subs for Pakistan Navy so they can write another article as well. In-fact Russian did show concerns as how India leaked the inside view to Americans. There are documents as how Russian made these remarks and conveyed a message that they aren't much happy in this regard.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  3. Aug 12, 2020 at 5:47 PM #3
    Lord Of Gondor

    Lord Of Gondor SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,173
    Joined:
    Jul 9, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,855 / -1
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    It was uncorroborated BS.
    The reactor section or the other vital sections will be off limits to all who are not required.
     
  4. Aug 12, 2020 at 5:51 PM #4
    The Eagle

    The Eagle SENIOR MODERATOR

    Messages:
    18,451
    Joined:
    Oct 15, 2015
    Ratings:
    +154 / 31,999 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Seems like you are too obsessed with even words like BS. make sure you aren't using the same while quoting next time and that too without any substance to support your two liner.

    Off you go.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  5. Aug 12, 2020 at 6:17 PM #5
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    18,549
    Joined:
    Feb 7, 2013
    Ratings:
    +8 / 26,253 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    There is going to a HUUUGGGEEE bollox of fake news and propaganda blitz against Pakistan and China. This is very much part of it.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 24 (Users: 5, Guests: 19)
  1. Voice of patriots ,
  2. GEMINI ,
  3. maverick1977 ,
  4. AdeelMian