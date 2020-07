Satellite Image shows mockup of a Chinese J-20 fighter jet at a Marine Corps airfield in North Carolina

We have found where the US Marine Corps put its J-20 training mock-up we first spotted in December 2018.

It's pretty common for the US military to use realistic rival aircraft for training purposes or even for realistic aggressive opposing-forces training.

A Google Earth image of MCALF Bogue shows the J-20 mock-up.

The photo we obtained from a photographer who asked to remain anonymous in December 2018.

Comparison of the Savannah-Hilton Head training mock-up photo, bottom, with a file photo of the Chengdu J-20 from China's Defense Force.