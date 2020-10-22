What's new

Satellite image reveals 13 Russian MiG-29 jets inside Armenia

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – A satellite image captured earlier this year revealed the presence of several Russian-made MiG-29 jets at an airbase in Armenia.

According to the Russian publication Avia.Pro, a satellite image revealed the presence of 13 MiG-29 fighter jets that are believed to be part of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

“The Russian Aerospace Forces transferred at least 13 MiG-29 fighters to the territory of Armenia, as seen by satellite images of the Erebuni military airbase,” Avia.Pro reported.

“We are talking specifically about Russian combat aircraft, since officially the MiG-29 fighters are not in service with the Armenian Air Force,” they continued.

As shown in the satellite image provided by Avia.Pro, there are not only 13 MiG-29 jets, but also several helicopters, which the publication says likely belong to the Russian Air Force.

It should be noted that while Russia and Armenia currently have a defense pact, Moscow has refrained from getting militarily involved in the Karabakh conflict due to their relations with Azerbaijan.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – A satellite image captured earlier this year revealed the presence of several Russian-made MiG-29 jets at an airbase in Armenia.

According to the Russian publication Avia.Pro, a satellite image revealed the presence of 13 MiG-29 fighter jets that are believed to be part of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

“The Russian Aerospace Forces transferred at least 13 MiG-29 fighters to the territory of Armenia, as seen by satellite images of the Erebuni military airbase,” Avia.Pro reported.

“We are talking specifically about Russian combat aircraft, since officially the MiG-29 fighters are not in service with the Armenian Air Force,” they continued.

As shown in the satellite image provided by Avia.Pro, there are not only 13 MiG-29 jets, but also several helicopters, which the publication says likely belong to the Russian Air Force.

It should be noted that while Russia and Armenia currently have a defense pact, Moscow has refrained from getting militarily involved in the Karabakh conflict due to their relations with Azerbaijan.

Checking the Azeri strategy and now changing the ground rules
 
War is fought on Azerbaijan territory occupied by Armenian so Russian have no legal rights to attack Azerbaijan nor help Armenian openly . until any big power join into the conflict I hope there is good possibility Azerbaijan will retrieve their lands occupied by Armenian. Azerbaijan must contain War in disputed area in any cost whatever provocation by Armenian .
 
Will bring little comfort sitting in Armenia. AZ will be satisfied taking only what belongs to them.

On a side note Mig-29's are junk.
 
