Satellite-image of PN Dockyard

Hi everyone,

Out of curiosity, I just checked PN Dockyard from google maps. The image can be few weeks or months old but I was surprised most of the assets are just lined up. Whats your thoughts on it? Shouldn't PN be ready for a sudden attack (for instance from land attack SSMs) . For the PAF assets there's a dozen or more bases that would be attacked first. But for Navy should it be concerning that bulk is stationed together? Whats the state of our air-defense assets / SAMs deployed nearby ?

I also took screenshots of the PN Yard, I identified few of the ships but couldn't some others..
Here's the quiz for you guys :)

That's zoom-out photo of the PN dockyard.
A: F-22P & Alamgir
B: (Damen OPV & 2 Type-21s)
C: Agosta 70 & Agosta 90B
D: F-22P & ____ ?
E: 3 ships _________???
F: _____ ??? Jalalat class ?
G: Azmat FAC
H: Azmat FAC

Capture000.JPG


A:
F-22P & Alamgir

A.JPG


B: (Damen OPV & 2 Type-21s) The helipad / deck of type-21 looks ripped from tail.

B.JPG


C:
Agosta 70 & Agosta 90B

C.JPG


D:

F-22P & ____ ?

D.JPG



E:
__________???

E.JPG



F:
____ ??? Which missile boats are these ? Jalalat class ?

F.JPG



G:
Azmat FAC

G.JPG



H:

Azmat FAC

H.JPG



@ghazi52 @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Akh1112 @ARMalik @SQ8 @AZADPAKISTAN2009
 
sparten said:
Why is most of our Fleet at base.
Click to expand...
Yep that's my question as well, they are just stacked up. Worst case scenario is surprise SSM supersonic missiles attack on the main assets. PN dockyard is one of the main asset.

Anyways. here some more photos:

A Submarine in the dry dock. No idea which type it is.

1.JPG



Some old ships or Ships from Maritime agency ?

2.JPG
 
khanasifm

khanasifm

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2008
7,092
6
5,669
Pn needs to get out of Karachi it’s all polluted and impacting the fleet per former cheif so best to ramp up Jinnah and gawadar naval port

min required fleet only
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
61,595
2
122,987
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
although its safe from sea side as hourber is secure but it speace time and nothing to worry . i agree PN need to move away and devide them each port have few only . they already banged at mehran base attack and then make a base in turbat after lossing orions
 
