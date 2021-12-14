Satellite-image of PN Dockyard

JawadKKhan
Hi everyone,
Out of curiosity, I just checked PN Dockyard from google maps. The image can be few weeks or months old but I was surprised most of the assets are just lined up. Whats your thoughts on it? Shouldn't PN be ready for a sudden attack (for instance from land attack SSMs) . For the PAF assets there's a dozen or more bases that would be attacked first. But for Navy should it be concerning that bulk is stationed together? Whats the state of our air-defense assets / SAMs deployed nearby ?
I also took screenshots of the PN Yard, I identified few of the ships but couldn't some others..
Here's the quiz for you guys
That's zoom-out photo of the PN dockyard.
A: F-22P & Alamgir
B: (Damen OPV & 2 Type-21s)
C: Agosta 70 & Agosta 90B
D: F-22P & ____ ?
E: 3 ships _________???
F: _____ ??? Jalalat class ?
G: Azmat FAC
H: Azmat FAC
A:
F-22P & Alamgir
B: (Damen OPV & 2 Type-21s) The helipad / deck of type-21 looks ripped from tail.
C:
Agosta 70 & Agosta 90B
D:
F-22P & ____ ?
E:
__________???
F:
____ ??? Which missile boats are these ? Jalalat class ?
G:
Azmat FAC
H:
Azmat FAC
@ghazi52 @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Akh1112 @ARMalik @SQ8 @AZADPAKISTAN2009
