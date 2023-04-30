Satcom Association India Successfully Conduct the First of its kind “Industrial Space Wargame”

INDIAPOSITIVE
The Satcom Association of India has today successfully conducted a close-door “Industrial Space Wargame” under the vision of PM Narendra Modi
With participation from representatives of Indian Space industry, ISRO, IN-SPACe, DRDO, NITI Aayog and the three services Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Indian Army.
The wargame was supported by eminent think-tanks like Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, Centre for Land Warfare Studies, Centre for Air Power Studies and National Maritime Foundation of India to emulate real Space war situation.
The close-door session was conducted under the leadership of Lt Gen V.G. Khandare, principle advisor, Ministry of Defence and covenor Lt Gen PJS Pannu, former Deputy Chief IDS HQ (operations).
A simulated, scenario-based, interactive
tabletop exercise that tested the capability of the space industry and organisation to come together and respond to contingency or crisis situations.
Factors such as resources, logistics, sequence of action, and how long each phase of the plan will take was also tested.
The defence practitioners and industry
stakeholders put their heads together to assess the requisite industrialised solution, disruptive innovations and technology discovery in space and counter-space capabilities that are needed by India to protect its national security interests in simulated scenarios.
This is the first in a series of many such exercises to be unfolded periodically.
This close-door “space wargame” is part of the larger first of its kind “DefSAT Conference & Expo,” Organised by Satcom Industry Association (SIA) at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt from 27th to 29th April, 2023.
The event witnessed participation from over 50 Industry representative companies and organizations, more than 15 think-tanks, and the three services and all leading space related organisations of the country from ISRO, to IN-SPACe is participating at the event.
The aim of the three day event at DefSat 2023 by Satcom Industry Association – India is to explore India’s ambitions in the space domain, with a focus on innovation, thought leadership, and disruptive technologies in this domain.
The IADN is the official media partner to the event.