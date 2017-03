Presently, SSB has been deployed with its mandate to guard 1751 kms of Indo-Nepal and 699 kms of Indo-Bhutan Borders as well as deployed in the state of Bihar, Jharkhand & Chhattisgarh for ANO duties and in the state of J&K for CI Ops. duties. Through this MoU the unemployed educated/ uneducated youths will get an opportunity to adopt a course of their choice/earn their livelihood and plan their future.