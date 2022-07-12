SAS unit repeatedly killed Afghan detainees, investigation finds.

Abu Shaleh Rumi
FULL MEMBER
- Nov 18, 2018
- 1,362
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Nothing to add here...
i wish we have gov owned media like this before i die . think PTV report it and what neutrals do to PTV . may be they send f-16 to bomb PTV .
Nothing to add here...
No nation will prosecute it soldiers for their actions on the battle field. It will erode the confidence and moral in the troops. Army isn’t police. There is no moto like protect and serve. Army job is to close in to enemy, kill and destroy.So when is the war crimes tribunal for this atrocity? Asking for a friend!!!
Or is it that because the victims of these extrajudicial killings and in many cases murders brown people from brown lands, so "who cares"?
Am I right or am I right? An investigation by the British into the Bloody Sunday massacre in 1972- which resulted in the deaths of 10 people in the Ballymurphy estate in Belfast, Northern Ireland by the hands of British Soldiers - only concluded on 14 May 2021 and absolved the soldiers of any wrong doing.
So if it took the British near enough 50 years to come to a conclusion on an investigation where 10 white people were killed only to say the soldiers did nothing wrong, what chance pray tell do some Afghan goat herders and their loved ones' have?
Where is the United Nations now? Where is the IHC now? Where is the Hauge Now? Where is the outcry and flags and ribbons and t-shirts and bullshit tweets and Facebook DPs? Lets face it lads, to these bastards, some blood is definitely cheap.
That is why you have the IHC and the Hauge and the United Nations my friend.No nation will prosecute it soldiers for their actions on the battle field. It will erode the confidence and moral in the troops. Army isn’t police. There is no moto like protect and serve. Army job is to close in to enemy, kill and destroy.
I know some of these area in southern Afghanistan, where gloves were off. Orders were open. If it moves, you shoot.
No nation will prosecute it soldiers for their actions on the battle field. It will erode the confidence and moral in the troops. Army isn’t police.
Killing of unarmed civilians and non combatants is a war crime. I can quote the particular section of international law to you.Army job is to close in to enemy, kill and destroy.
Many of these folks wants to relive the fictional stuff glorified in Hollywood movies and TV about Vikings and savage warriors.The Aussies were drinking beer in Afghan trophy limbs.
These organizations are for the weak and the losing side.That is why you have the IHC and the Hauge and the United Nations my friend.
IHR and Geneva Convention say hello to your logic.
Killing of unarmed civilians and non combatants is a war crime. I can quote the particular section of international law to you.
Your post is moot and devoid of any factual rebuttal.
Nonsense post.These organizations are for the weak and the losing side.
You are a stupid and naive person. Distant from reality..Nonsense post.
If I need validation from some random person on the internet, I'll let you know. you have not countered my original rebuke with anything of substance except one liners, try harder.You are a stupid and naive person. Distance from reality..