SAS unit repeatedly killed Afghan detainees, investigation finds.

So when is the war crimes tribunal for this atrocity? Asking for a friend!!!



Or is it that because the victims of these extrajudicial killings and in many cases murders brown people from brown lands, so "who cares"?



Am I right or am I right? An investigation by the British into the Bloody Sunday massacre in 1972- which resulted in the deaths of 10 people in the Ballymurphy estate in Belfast, Northern Ireland by the hands of British Soldiers - only concluded on 14 May 2021 and absolved the soldiers of any wrong doing.



So if it took the British near enough 50 years to come to a conclusion on an investigation where 10 white people were killed only to say the soldiers did nothing wrong, what chance pray tell do some Afghan goat herders and their loved ones' have?



Where is the United Nations now? Where is the IHC now? Where is the Hauge Now? Where is the outcry and flags and ribbons and t-shirts and bullshit tweets and Facebook DPs? Lets face it lads, to these bastards, some blood is definitely cheap.