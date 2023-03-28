What's new

Sarr It is Our Food Sarr

Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
Bhoot Pishach said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1640398349273825280
Sarr Chicken Manchurian is Indian sarr

Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Jul 24, 2021
Wasn't butter chicken invented by an actual diaspora Pakistani dude

Imagine seething on that when they call it Indian LMAO, little pee pee people
 
That Guy

That Guy

Mar 29, 2013
South Asian Chicken Manchurian is trash tier, nothing to be proud of.

If you want the taste of ketchup, just eat ketchup. Don't try and disguise it and pretend it's a sophisticated cuisine.

This is why y'all have such high rates of diabetes.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

Aug 16, 2015
That Guy said:
South Asian Chicken Manchurian is trash tier, nothing to be proud of.

If you want the taste of ketchup, just eat ketchup. Don't try and disguise it and pretend it's a sophisticated cuisine.

This is what y'all have such high rates of diabetes.
Listen bhans chor… this is Endian dish. You must respect it. It was written about in Puranas and is favorite dish of Modi Ji.
 

