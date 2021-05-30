Sargodha Surprise, F-104 Pilot Sunglasses

After much effort and deliberation by some family members, I have managed to acquire a pair of Sunglasses with some history attached to them. My late dear father who served in the Pakistan Army Aviation Wing during 1965 war, operating out of Damial Camp, today known as Qasam Air Base. They often had to fly into various PAF bases mostly Sargodha as back then it was the main hub of operations. It was there, my father got to know some F-104 Starfighter pilots amongst others. One such Starfighter pilot showed his appreciation by gifting my father a pair of his personal Sunglasses that were issued to PAF Aviators and were much sought after by others. Anyways eventually after some search and efforts, I have finally managed to acquire those Glasses.Although, I understand that the company, American Optics still exists although I have been unable to find any of their products in UK.