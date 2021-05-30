What's new

Sargodha Surprise, F-104 Pilot Sunglasses

After much effort and deliberation by some family members, I have managed to acquire a pair of Sunglasses with some history attached to them. My late dear father who served in the Pakistan Army Aviation Wing during 1965 war, operating out of Damial Camp, today known as Qasam Air Base. They often had to fly into various PAF bases mostly Sargodha as back then it was the main hub of operations. It was there, my father got to know some F-104 Starfighter pilots amongst others. One such Starfighter pilot showed his appreciation by gifting my father a pair of his personal Sunglasses that were issued to PAF Aviators and were much sought after by others. Anyways eventually after some search and efforts, I have finally managed to acquire those Glasses.
Although, I understand that the company, American Optics still exists although I have been unable to find any of their products in UK.

1622394045206.png


1622394067981.png
 
They are already behind you, I mean Indians. You revealed too much here. Please remove this post and save yourself. Hostile agencies wanted to know your links. Do you understand?
 
Any agency can know all about you down to your father’s browsing history and they do have that already. There is no threat for them to worry.
 
Many senior Indian members wanted to know him more. It's a worry for me.
 
Beautiful, thank you for sharing this wonderful story with us.

I remember the older more oval shaped aviators from AO were available at Aviation Officers Mess, GT Road,West ridge.

I don’t know if the company trades anymore but there was a company in Birmingham called Silvermans that sold a lot of military surplus items, perhaps you can check that lead out.

🙂
Apparently Silvermans still exists in the UK, here is their website:

Silvermans Ltd. - Military, Police, Motorcycle, Outdoors, Tactical

Silvermans - Real Adventure Gear - Army Surplus - New Miltiary Kit - Tactical Kit - Police Kit - Motorcycle Kit - Military Footwear - Adventure Travel Footwear
www.silvermans.co.uk
 
Thanks a million for that, will surely check them out.
Although i did write to AO but no joy, however i managed to get some Randolph Engineering instead.
Not quite the same quality but none the less light and comfortable.
 
If you can, try to find aviators made by a company called Smith Optics. A few relatives are Army / civil pilots and they love them.
 
