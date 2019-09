So this Sikh gentleman finds sympathy with burqa wearers because he and his co-religionists were called turban-head and other names by Whites.



But he must understand that the burqa has nothing to do with Islam nor with progressive Muslims.



Also, Britain as a government has always attacked those Muslim-majority countries ( Eg. Libya and Iraq ) where the burqa was not looked well upon. Britain is where that Muslim nutcase-with-a-hook-hand mullah preached. Britain is where Osama bin Laden was trained. The British government promotes the burqa, the Syrian government does not.

Click to expand...